naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals NASA poaching australia environment

Tea Time! Microwave Could Enhance Taste, Health Benefits of Tea

By John Raphael
Apr 12, 2017 01:01 PM EDT
Tea
Microwaving tea could extract about 80 percent of the caffeine, theanine and polyphenol compounds in the tea.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Self-proclaimed tea lovers were outraged after the cop character of the hit TV thriller "Broadchurch" microwaved his tea. Some people openly displayed their dismay on social media platforms, such as Twitter, bashing the character's brewing preferences.

However, as it turns out, a 2012 study showed that DI Alec Hardy's microwaved tea is tastier and healthier than your typical cup of tea.

The study, authored by Dr. Quan Vuong from the University of Newcastle on the New South Wales Central Coast of Australia, showed that the health benefits of microwaving a cup of tea is equivalent to three conventionally brewed tea per day.

"In food products, people are concerned with health benefits but also with food quality and shelf life," said Vuong in a report from ABC Radio Sydney. "Microwaving is one of the advanced technologies to get more bioactive compounds from the products."

Vuong's new method of tea brewing is quite simple and very straightforward. It takes only three steps: 1) put water in the cup with your teabag; 2) heat in the microwave for 30 seconds on half power; and 3) let it sit for a minute.

According to Huffington Post, microwaving tea could extract about 80 percent of the caffeine, theanine and polyphenol compounds in the tea. On the other hand, simply dipping the tea bag in hot water for 30 seconds can only extract 10 percent of the compounds, while following the manufacturer's instructions extracted 60 percent.

Microwaving tea is the best possible method in order to extract all its compounds. Ideally, tea should be brewed for 20 minutes at 80 degrees for optimal extraction of compounds. However, such method is not practical.

The microwave doesn't just heat the water, it also helps extract the compounds. Due to this, microwaved tea could have a stronger taste than others. The study used green tea, but Vuong assured that similar results could be attained using black tea in loose leaf or teabags.

Tagstea, Microwave, caffeine, health benefits of tea, enhance tea, enhance tea taste, tea flavor, benefits of tea, drinking tea, Broadchurch, Alec Hardy, microwaved tea, Quan Vuong, microwaving tea

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

2 People Critically Ill After Drinking Herbal Toxic Tea in San Francisco

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety

Fountain of Youth! Scientists Prove That Reversing the Aging Process Is Possible, Find Out How

This Self-Sustaining, Bacteria-Powered Fuel Cell Can Generate Power for 13 Straight Days

Tea Time! Microwave Could Enhance Taste, Health Benefits of Tea

Join the Conversation

Jellyfish

This Odd, Alien-Like Tiny Jelly Could Be Your Oldest Living Ancestor
Whale
WATCH: Secret Feeding Habits of Whales in Antartica Revealed
Rhino Translocation Project
First Rhino Poaching in 3 Years: Rare One-Horned Rhino in Nepal Brutally Shot at Chitwan National Park
Python
Snake on Drugs: 6-Foot Python Sent to Rehab for Methamphetamine Addiction
orcas
Killer Whales Bred for Captivity: China's First Orca Breeding Facility Highlights Country's Need for Animal Welfare Law
Want Your Pets to Feel Better? Placebo Effect Might Work, Experts Say
Pawternity Leave Is Becoming Official for Staff With Newly Adopted Pets
Grizzly bears
Donald Trump's War on Wildlife: Trump Lifts Ban on Shooting Hibernating Bears, Trapping Resting Wolves, Other Wildlife Protection Laws
Cougar
Are Mountain Lions More Dangerous Than Humans? California Residents Startled by Large Feline Sightings
Crocodile skin
Tainted Fashion: In Vietnam, Crocodiles Are Cut Open, Skinned Alive for Luxury Leather Bags
space

Stargazing 2017: When and Where to Look at the Pink Full Moon; It's Still Visible on Tuesday, April 12

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station

Stargazing 2017: Full ‘Pink Moon’ to Illuminate the Skies on April 11

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Tea Time! Microwave Could Enhance Taste, Health Benefits of Tea

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Climate Change May Increase the Amount of Severe Aircraft Turbulence, Here's Why

Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ear
Environment

The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics