naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals NASA poaching australia endangered species

WATCH: Rare Clip of Elusive Deep Sea Giant -- Seven-Armed Octopus Devouring Helpless Jellyfish

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 11, 2017 06:19 AM EDT
Visitors Enjoy The Wildlife At The Farne Islands
H. atlanticus is commonly referred to as a "seven-armed" octopus because it keeps its eighth leg tucked into a space under its eye. In the last 27 years, since this new clip, there have only been three sightings of this mysterious deep sea giant.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Because of hundreds of bars of pressure and small amounts of oxygen, little is known about the creatures that thrive below the photic zone of the ocean.

As such, the clip of the elusive deep sea creature known as Haliphron atlanticus, a seven-armed octopus, feeding on its prey is being hailed by science as a magnificent finding.

In 2013, Biologists Henk-Jan Hoving (GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research Kiel) and Steve Haddock (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) remotely operated submersibles to explore the deep sea. Upon checking on what the equipment has "fished," the enigmatic seven-armed octpus appeared at 1,240 feet below the surface of the ocean in Monterey Submarine Canyon.

As shown by the clip, the seven-armed octopus was clinging on to the jellyfish with the latter's arms hanging out as it wades deeper into the ocean.

The researchers have analyzed the stomachs of five previously caught H. atlanticus, where they found gelatinous zooplankton and jellyfish, New Scientist reported.

Science Mag cited that in the clip, the jellyfish's organs were already missing, suggesting that the seven-armed octopus had already snacked on it. The H. atlanticus used its beak to bite through the "bell" of the jelly, and gulped all the nutrients inside the jellyfish's digestive cavity.

So why is it still carrying the nutrition-less jellyfish?

The researchers hypothesized that given that a dead jellyfish's tentacles are still capable of stinging, the seven-armed octopus was actually using the jellyfish's arms to collect more prey and possibly to defend itself from its own predators.

The clip is not only being held for its uniqueness but also for shedding new light on the diets of the elusive cephalopods.

National Geographic reported that H. atlanticus is commonly referred to as a "seven-armed" octopus because it keeps its eighth leg tucked into a space under its eye. In the last 27 years, since this new clip, there have only been three sightings of this mysterious deep sea giant.

The findings were published in the journal Nature.

TagsHaliphron atlanticus, octopus, seven-armed octopus, jellyfish, deep sea creatures, deep sea, deep ocean, rare, CLIP, food chair, prey, Predator, elusive, Mysterious, seven-armed octopus eating jellyfish, Giant Octopus, H. atlanticus, deep sea giant

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Pawternity Leave Is Becoming Official for Staff With Newly Adopted Pets

Killer Whales Bred for Captivity: China's First Orca Breeding Facility Highlights Country's Need for Animal Welfare Law

Donald Trump's War on Wildlife: Trump Lifts Ban on Shooting Hibernating Bears, Trapping Resting Wolves, Other Wildlife Protection Laws

Doomed Rhinos: South Africa Legalizes Rhino Horn Sale, Court Ruling Rejects Appeal to Keep Trade Ban

WATCH: Rare Clip of Elusive Deep Sea Giant -- Seven-Armed Octopus Devouring Helpless Jellyfish

Join the Conversation

orcas

Killer Whales Bred for Captivity: China's First Orca Breeding Facility Highlights Country's Need for Animal Welfare Law
Want Your Pets to Feel Better? Placebo Effect Might Work, Experts Say
Pawternity Leave Is Becoming Official for Staff With Newly Adopted Pets
Grizzly bears
Donald Trump's War on Wildlife: Trump Lifts Ban on Shooting Hibernating Bears, Trapping Resting Wolves, Other Wildlife Protection Laws
Cougar
Are Mountain Lions More Dangerous Than Humans? California Residents Startled by Large Feline Sightings
Visitors Enjoy The Wildlife At The Farne Islands
WATCH: Rare Clip of Elusive Deep Sea Giant -- Seven-Armed Octopus Devouring Helpless Jellyfish
Monitor Lizard
From Bangkok to UK: 6-Inch Exotic Monitor Lizard Sneaks Into Traveler's Suitcase
dead donkey
Killing for 'Medicine': Rise in China's Demand for Donkey Skin Threatens Livelihood of Locals
octopus
Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
Crocodile skin
Tainted Fashion: In Vietnam, Crocodiles Are Cut Open, Skinned Alive for Luxury Leather Bags
space

Stargazing 2017: Full ‘Pink Moon’ to Illuminate the Skies on April 11

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater

Rare Discovery: Atmosphere Found in Earth-Like Exoplanet

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Climate Change May Increase the Amount of Severe Aircraft Turbulence, Here's Why

Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ear
Environment

The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics