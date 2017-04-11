naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals NASA endangered species pregnant giraffe animal cruelty

From Bangkok to UK: 6-Inch Exotic Monitor Lizard Sneaks Into Traveler's Suitcase

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 11, 2017 05:54 AM EDT
Monitor Lizard
Monitor Lizard takes to the water during the second round of the Maybank Malaysian Open held at the Kota Permai Golf & Country Club on March 7, 2008 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
(Photo : Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

An exotic monitor lizard secretly took a 6,000 mile ride from Thailand to Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire.

A report from Express UK said the lizard snuck into the luggage of a tourist who spent his holiday in Thailand. The unsuspecting tourist found the reptile in his luggage as he was unpacking. Fortunately, the kind tourist reported the incident to authorities concerned.

RSPCA Animal Welfare Officer Steve Wickham in a statement said, "Despite being zipped up in a suitcase for at least 24 hours, the monitor lizard appeared to be in good health."

"I took the lizard to a specialist exotics center to be checked over by a vet and cared for, where it ate almost straight away. The long journey must have made them very hungry!" he added in a quote cited by United Press International.

Wickham asserted that the incident should be a reminder to tourists to double check their luggage whenever visiting another country.

Derby Telegraph noted that the reptile was identified as a cloud monitor lizard, which is a protected species in its home country.

Cloud monitor lizards can be distinguished by their yellow spots covering their brown-grey bodies. Their nostrils lie mid-way between the eye and snout. Ecology Asia notes that on average, they can reach 1.5 meters with a snout that is 60 centimeters long.

They are terrestrial animals that are good in climbing trees. Cloud monitor lizards are native to Asian countries such as a Thailand, Burma, Malaysia, Singapore, Java and Sumatra.

Singapore National Parks note that monitor lizards are important scavengers of ecosystem since they are carnivorous and usually feed on carrion. They kills their preys with their venom. However, their venom is mild enough to not affect humans.

Poaching of monitor lizards exist in some countries. Their skin, oil and meat are considered valuable. Some countries believe that their oil is an effective medicine.

Tagsreptile, lizard, monitor lizard, cloud monitor lizard, exotic animals, Thailand, protected species, UKI, airplane, tourist, luggage, Bangkok, UK, travel

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Yuck! Dead 'Decomposing' Bat Found Inside Florida Walmart's Packed Salad

Are Mountain Lions More Dangerous Than Humans? California Residents Startled by Large Feline Sightings

From Bangkok to UK: 6-Inch Exotic Monitor Lizard Sneaks Into Traveler's Suitcase

Man Fined for Letting His 'Pet' Snake Slither Without Leash at a Park

Deadly Tree: This Tropical Tree Slaughters Birds for No Good Reason

Join the Conversation

dead donkey

Killing for 'Medicine': Rise in China's Demand for Donkey Skin Threatens Livelihood of Locals
octopus
Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
Crocodile skin
Tainted Fashion: In Vietnam, Crocodiles Are Cut Open, Skinned Alive for Luxury Leather Bags
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
Life With Pets: Talking to Dogs, Cats Is Actually a Sign of Intelligence
python
Man Fined for Letting His 'Pet' Snake Slither Without Leash at a Park
Red panda
Australia's Rare Red Panda Triplets Make First Public Appearance at Symbio Wildlife Park
Whale
Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
space

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station

NASA to Send Crewed Mission to Venus as Training Ground for Mission to Mars

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater

Rare Discovery: Atmosphere Found in Earth-Like Exoplanet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Gold-Plated Crystal Sensor Is the Future of Natural Gas Detectors

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics