naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals NASA New York poaching endangered species

Gold-Plated Crystal Sensor Is the Future of Natural Gas Detectors

By John Raphael
Apr 10, 2017 08:40 AM EDT
Gold
By simply redesigning the details of the gold pattern, the researchers can fabricate the device to detect any specific range of electromagnetic frequencies.
(Photo : Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

Engineers from Duke University, in collaboration with the optoelectronic materials company SRICO, have developed a new kind of sensor that's capable of detecting invisible infrared signatures emitted by various kinds of gases, plastics and other sources.

The new sensor, described in a paper published in the journal Optica, relies on the so-called metamaterials-engineered structures made of carefully designed repeating cells that are capable of interacting with electromagnetic waves in unnatural ways.

"The benefit of using metamaterials is that different components required in a detector can be combined into one feature," said Willie Padilla, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Duke, in a press release. "That simplification gains you a lot of efficiency."

For the prototype device, engineers at SRICO first peeled a 600-nanometer-thick slice of lithium niobate crystal, which is pyroelectric that creates electrical charges when it gets hot. The researchers then put a pattern of gold on top of the crystal slice. They tailored the gold layer into a pattern that combines the properties of the crystal to cause the pixel to absorb only a specific range of electromagnetic frequencies. By doing so, the light will not simply travel through the crystal without being absorbed.

The researchers observed that when the crystal generates electrical charges, the gold does double duty by carrying the signal to the detector's amplifier, eliminating the need for separate electrical leads.

The mechanism behind the new sensor could be used in many ways. The researchers noted that the design of their sensors could allow the device to be 10 to 100 times faster than existing detectors because the heat is created directly by the crystal.

By simply redesigning the details of the gold pattern, the researchers can fabricate the device to detect any specific range of electromagnetic frequencies. With this power, the device is capable of actively scanning areas for methane or natural gas leak, monitor the health of vast fields of crops and quickly sort out plastics for recycling.

Tagsnatural gas, Gas Detectors, gold, Crystals, Metamaterials

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

MIT Transforms Spinach Plants Into Bomb Detectors

Belgian Researchers Develop Electronic Nose Capable of Detecting Low Concentrations of Pesticides and Nerve Gas

MIT Develops Low-Cost Wearable Toxic-Gas Detector

What's That Smell? NASA’s Gas-Sniffing Drone Can Spot Methane Leaks More Accurately Than Previous Instruments

Earth Day Celebrations This Month -- Here's How You Can Help Protect the Planet

Join the Conversation

dead donkey

Killing for 'Medicine': Rise in China's Demand for Donkey Skin Threatens Livelihood of Locals
octopus
Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
Crocodile skin
Tainted Fashion: In Vietnam, Crocodiles Are Cut Open, Skinned Alive for Luxury Leather Bags
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
Life With Pets: Talking to Dogs, Cats Is Actually a Sign of Intelligence
python
Man Fined for Letting His 'Pet' Snake Slither Without Leash at a Park
Red panda
Australia's Rare Red Panda Triplets Make First Public Appearance at Symbio Wildlife Park
Whale
Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
space

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station

NASA to Send Crewed Mission to Venus as Training Ground for Mission to Mars

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater

Rare Discovery: Atmosphere Found in Earth-Like Exoplanet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Gold-Plated Crystal Sensor Is the Future of Natural Gas Detectors

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics