This Vaccine Could Protect You From Acnes

Researchers from University of California-San Diego are developing a vaccine that can potentially cure or help prevent irritating skin disease that affects over 50 million Americans every year.

Acne has been considered to be one of the most annoying skin diseases that can totally destroy your mood. It just breaks out suddenly and appears to choose important events where you have to look your best. Previously, researchers have no definite idea how acnes form, but now, a team of researchers from UC San Diego has finally figured out how acnes develop.

"Acne is caused, in part, by P. acnes bacteria that are with you your whole life -- and we couldn't create a vaccine for the bacteria because, in some ways, P. acnes are good for you," said Eric C. Huang, the lead researcher of the project, in a report from Allure. "But we found an antibody to a toxic protein that P. acnes bacteria secrete on skin - the protein is associated with the inflammation that leads to acne."

So basically, the researchers are trying to develop a vaccine that can block the secretion of the toxic protein without killing the bacteria. The researchers have already develop a vaccine that works on skin biopsies collected from acne patients. The next step is to test the effectiveness of the vaccine in clinical trials, which are expected to take one or two years.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, acnes may develop in both boys and girls during their puberty. Acnes -- also known as zits, pimples, whiteheads and blockheads -- occur in about eight in 10 teens.

Acnes can be caused by a combination of hormonal, genetic and environmental factors. Diet may also play a role in some cases. In some instances, using moisturizers, moisturizing sunscreens and oils that are directly applied on the skin may aggravate acne breakouts.

There are several ways to treat acne breakouts. However, the effects of each treatment may vary from person to person.