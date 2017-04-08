naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals April the giraffe pregnant giraffe New York NASA

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

By Monica Antonio
Apr 08, 2017 08:06 AM EDT
DNA
The FDA decided to approve the marketing of 23andMe GHR tests after conducting tests via the de novo premarket review pathway. A new special controls criteria will also be established to assure the GHR test's accuracy and reliability.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Thursday that it will allow the marketing of 23andMe Personal Genome Service Genetic Health Risk (GHR) tests to give consumers information regarding their risk to certain diseases.

According to a press release from the FDA, the at-home genetic testing kits is the first direct-to-consumer (DTC) test that will be authorized by the FDA. 23andMe's GHR tests will provide consumers information regarding their risk of 10 diseases: Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, celiac disease, factor XI deficiency, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, primay dystonia, Gaucher disease type 1, Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase deficiency, hereditary hemochromatosis, and hereditary thrombophilia.

The test is not designed to diagnose the aforementioned diseases but only to assess the genetic risk to help individuals make lifestye changes.

“Consumers can now have direct access to certain genetic risk information. But it is important that people understand that genetic risk is just one piece of the bigger puzzle, it does not mean they will or won’t ultimately develop a disease," said Jeffrey Shuren, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

The FDA decided to approve the marketing of 23andMe GHR tests after conducting tests via the de novo premarket review pathway. A new special controls criteria will also be established to assure the GHR test's accuracy and reliability.

“By establishing special controls and eventually, a premarket review exemption, the FDA can provide a streamlined, flexible approach for tests using similar technologies to enter the market while the agency continues to help ensure that they provide accurate and reproducible results," Shuren said.

NPR noted that in 2013, 23andMe received a warning letter from the FDA for marketing their GHR tests without getting proper consent from the organization. As a result, FDA halted the selling of 23andMe tests until they receive approval.

Anne Wojcicki, the CEO and co-founder of 23andMe, said in a press release that the FDA approval is an "important moment" for individuals who want to know their risk of acquiring health diseases.

TagsFDA, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Food and Drug Administration, 23andMe, genetic testing kit, genetic testing, Personal Genome Service Genetic Health Risk test, 23andMe GHR test, GHR test, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Having a Pet Early in Life May Lower Risk of Allergy, Obesity

Common Antibiotic Could Heal PTSD, Experts Say

Young Girl Loses Leg From Rare ‘Flesh Eating’ Infection After Strep Throat

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Join the Conversation

octopus

Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
Crocodile skin
Tainted Fashion: In Vietnam, Crocodiles Are Cut Open, Skinned Alive for Luxury Leather Bags
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
Life With Pets: Talking to Dogs, Cats Is Actually a Sign of Intelligence
Giraffe
April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Regains Appetite as Labor Nears -- When Will She Give Birth? [Watch Live]
Red panda
Australia's Rare Red Panda Triplets Make First Public Appearance at Symbio Wildlife Park
Donkey
Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
Whale
Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
space

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

Rare Discovery: Atmosphere Found in Earth-Like Exoplanet

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid

Blue Origin: Here's What Space Tourism Would Look Like Aboard Jeff Bezos' New Shepard Capsule
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics