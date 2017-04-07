naturewn.com

April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Regains Appetite as Labor Nears -- When Will She Give Birth? [Watch Live]

By Monica Antonio
Apr 07, 2017 01:13 PM EDT
Giraffe
April the Giraffe has been showing signs of imminent labor but has not given birth yet. Staff and a vet have been on standby at the Animal Adventure Park.
(Photo : Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The baby watch for April the giraffe in Animal Adventure Park is getting closer to the end as the pregnant giraffe shows more sign of easing into labor.

According to a recent update of the animal park, after days of only picking at grain and hay, April has regained her appetite. The zoo said that this behavior is quite normal for pregnant giraffes as soon-to-be-mothers usually eat a lot before giving birth.

"April has quite an appetite this evening! This is after a few days of picking at grain and hay. We have been told by other parks that mothers will sometimes feast just before the birth. Who knows and here is to hoping!" Animal Adventure Park wrote on an April 6 evening update.

In an April 7 update, the animal park also added that April's udders are full. Her wax caps have also reappeared and April is very much "herself."

Back in April 1, spectators were filled with excitement when Animal Adventure Park said that April the giraffe could be having an April Fool's baby, but it did not happen. In April 4, many baby watchers were again thrilled after seeing what seems to be pushing contractions, but April is taking her time and has not given birth until now.

Dr. Tim, April's vet at Animal Adventure Park, said that April is not delayed and is safe, so there's nothing to worry about the pregnant giraffe. He added that he could not induce labor as it may endanger both April and her calf, so everyone must be patient and wait until we see hooves coming out of April's rear.

The gestation period of giraffes usually last between 13 and 15 months. April the giraffe was expected to give birth in mid-February but has extended for more than a month. She's in her 15th to 16th month now.

April will wean her calf for six to 10 months before it will be moved to another facility to avoid incestuous mating. Regarding the calf's gender, Animal Adventure Park said their ultrasound equipment could not determine if April the giraffe will be having a boy or a girl.

According to NBC New York, Animal Adventure Park has put up a text alert system for the public to monitor April the giraffe's labor. Subscribers will have access to exclusive photos and videos of April the giraffe and will know the gender of the calf in advance. The text alert system costs $4.99 exclusive of messaging fees.

Watch April give birth via the Animal Adventure Giraffe Cam below:

