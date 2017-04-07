naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals pregnant giraffe New York April the giraffe NASA

Having a Pet Early in Life May Lower Risk of Allergy, Obesity

By John Raphael
Apr 07, 2017 05:52 AM EDT
baby and cat
Having household pet/s could help reduce the risk of allergic diseases and obesity among infants.
(Photo : Nocella/Three Lions/Getty Images)

A new study from the University of Alberta revealed that having household pets could help reduce the risk of allergic diseases and obesity among infants.

The study, published in the journal Microbiome, showed that early-life exposure to pets can alter the gut microbial composition of infants by exposing them to two types of microbes, making them less likely to develop childhood obesity and allergy.

"There's definitely a critical window of time when gut immunity and microbes co-develop, and when disruptions to the process result in changes to gut immunity," said Anita Kozyrskyj, a pediatric epidemiologist at the University of Alberta and lead author of the study, in a press release.

For the study, the researchers analyzed fecal samples collected from 746 infants registered at Canadian Healthy Infant Longitudinal Development Study (CHILD). The mothers of the infants were enrolled in the CHILD study during their pregnancy between 2009 and 2012. The researchers of the study asked the participating mothers to report if they have acquired any pets upon their recruitment, during the second and third trimester, and three months after giving birth.

Among the mothers included in the study, more than half have pets during their pregnancy and after giving birth. The researchers observed that infants born in household with pets have higher levels of Ruminococcus and Oscillospira. Ruminococcus has been linked with reduced childhood allergies, while Oscillospira has been associated with lower risk of obesity.

The researchers also found that the benefit of having a pet starts during pregnancy and goes on until the infant's first three months. Furthermore, exposure to pets during pregnancy could also lessen the risk of vaginal transmission of Streptococcaceae, which causes pneumonia in infants.

In theory, exposure to dirt and bacteria from the pet's fur or paws can created early immunity in infants. The results of the new study showed that the transfer of bacteria could occur directly (pet to infant) or indirectly (pet to mother to infant). Because of this, the healthy microbiome exchange could occur during pregnancy or three months after the infant was born.

Tagspet, obesity, allergy, gut microbiome, pregnancy, pets, health benefits of pets, infant health

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

FDA: Exposure to Skin Cancer Cream Could Endanger Your Pet's Life

Californians Now Allowed to Break Into Cars to Save Pets From Extensive Heat

New Japanese Study Suggests Cats are Able to Grasp Law of Physics To Hunt Prey

How Having a Pet Helps Diabetic Patients Control Their Blood Sugar

Having a Pet Early in Life May Lower Risk of Allergy, Obesity

Join the Conversation

Red panda

Australia's Rare Red Panda Triplets Make First Public Appearance at Symbio Wildlife Park
Donkey
Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
Whale
Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame
Porcupine
WATCH: This Is What Happens When a Foolish Snake Attacks a Porcupine -- It's Worst Than You Imagined
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Dolphin
Dolphins Beat Up, Incapacitate Octopuses Before Eating Them -- Or Else They Die
Sharks In New York City Aquarium
Man Rescued in Australia After Shark Attacks Kayak
Possum
Critically Endangered Possum vs Human Livelihood: Barnaby Proposes Logging Protected Forest to Save Jobs
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid

Blue Origin: Here's What Space Tourism Would Look Like Aboard Jeff Bezos' New Shepard Capsule

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Door to Hell in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
  2. 2 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  3. 3 uterus didelphys 'I Felt Like a Freak of Nature': Woman With Two Vaginas to Appear on BBC Documentary
  4. 4 Monkey WATCH: It Got Grandma! Mischievous Monkey Throws Poop on Old Lady's Face
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics