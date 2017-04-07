naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals April the giraffe animal adventure park giraffe cam pregnant giraffe New York

Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 07, 2017 04:57 AM EDT
Whale
The numbers of reported whale entanglement events has increased dramatically in recent years, California Whale Rescue noted. In 2015, reported entanglements in California surpassed 25.
(Photo : Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The search for a gray whale that got caught in a metal fishing frame is currently ongoing.

Orange County Register reported that it was Captain Frank Brennan who first spotted the distressed whale on Saturday.

The report said Brennan, who is also a member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's disentanglement team, was leading a whale-watching tour when he saw the poor whale swimming north along Southern California's coast. He said the metal frame with "lines" was lodged on its head and it appeared evasive.

He immediately reported the sighting to NOAA's marine mammal stranding network coordinator Justin Viezbicke and Captain Dave Anderson who leads the entanglement team.

Brennan followed the direction of the whale until Anderson took over. Anderson followed the whale until sunset, but did not deploy his tracking buoy as it might cause more harm to the whale.

"We felt very uncertain about what damage it would cause to the whale with this unusual entanglement," Anderson told the news paper. "With darkness closing in, we thought it was best to document the last location and hope for the best tomorrow."

Los Angeles Times reported meanwhile that while the search is ongoing, Viezbicke said rescuers are trying to figure out a proper way to remove the metal frame without hurting the animal. They are also looking to identify if the framing belongs to a fishery.

On Tuesday, KEYT reported that the entangled whale reached Santa Barbara's shores. Michael Smith, one of the "Gray Whales Count" volunteers, said it was with another whale who appeared to be looking after its friend.

The whale could be off Pt. Lobos as early as 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The numbers of reported whale entanglement events has increased dramatically in recent years, California Whale Rescue noted. In 2015, reported entanglements in California surpassed 25.

Any sighting should be reported to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's entanglement reporting hotline at (877) 767-9425. People are encouraged to take photos of the whale, but directed to not remove the metal frame themselves as it might hurt the animal more.

Tagswhale, california, metal frame, endangered, endangered species, serach, find, gray whale

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame

Australia's Rare Red Panda Triplets Make First Public Appearance at Symbio Wildlife Park

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site

Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction

ALERT! Rare Rat-Borne Disease Killing Pets in New Jersey

Join the Conversation

Donkey

Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
Porcupine
WATCH: This Is What Happens When a Foolish Snake Attacks a Porcupine -- It's Worst Than You Imagined
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Dolphin
Dolphins Beat Up, Incapacitate Octopuses Before Eating Them -- Or Else They Die
Sharks In New York City Aquarium
Man Rescued in Australia After Shark Attacks Kayak
Possum
Critically Endangered Possum vs Human Livelihood: Barnaby Proposes Logging Protected Forest to Save Jobs
dolphin
REPORT: Most Wildlife Attractions Don't Follow Basic Welfare Standards, Thomas Cook Axes Cruel Industry
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave
Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish
space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid

Blue Origin: Here's What Space Tourism Would Look Like Aboard Jeff Bezos' New Shepard Capsule

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Door to Hell in Turkmenistan
Environment

Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
Egyptian Tourist Destinations Struggle After Months Of Civil Unrest
Environment

Lost Ancient City of Ucetia Finally Found With Iconic Roman Mosaics
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Door to Hell in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
  2. 2 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  3. 3 uterus didelphys 'I Felt Like a Freak of Nature': Woman With Two Vaginas to Appear on BBC Documentary
  4. 4 Monkey WATCH: It Got Grandma! Mischievous Monkey Throws Poop on Old Lady's Face
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics