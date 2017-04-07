'Mermaid' Spotted In California: Police Finds Strange Naked Woman With Webbed Toes, Wet Hair

The officers could not identify who she is or where she is from because she asserts she did not know anything except her name. (Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

Officers at the Fresno Police Department in California are left scratching their heads after coming across a woman who claims she is a mermaid.

According to The Independent, a driver found the strange woman walking in the middle of the street near the intersection of Millerton Road and Brighton Crest Drive, a half-mile southeast of Table Mountain Casino around 3:15 a.m. on April 4.

The driver then brought the woman to a medical center in the Northern Fresno and contacted the officers for help.

The officers responded to the call and asked questions to establish her identity. Their official report stated that the woman named Joanna -- who stands at 5 feet and 4 inches, weighs about 150 pounds, has brown eyes and hair -- claims she is a mermaid and that she had been in the water.

The officers confirmed she was found by the driver wearing only a sports bra and with wet hair.

Fresno Bee reported the officers could not identify who she is or where she is from because she asserts she doesn't not know anything except her name. All other questions were answered with a plain, "I don't know."

However, the most bizarre finding they have gathered during their investigation is that Joanna has webbed toes on both feet and her fingerprints could not be traced. Hence, the officers listed Joanna as "missing" and asked for the help of the public in identifying her.

New York Post reported a local resident Karon Renwick said, "There are some strange things that happen up here. We're in the mountains."

Meanwhile, a recent update from the police department noted they might have finally identified her. A report by Your Central Valley said she is a 33-year-old woman from the state of Virginia who flew to Fresno last week. The report also added that there is a possibility that she is a victim of abuse. The police kept her identity confidential.