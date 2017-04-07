naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals pregnant giraffe New York April the giraffe NASA

'Mermaid' Spotted In California: Police Finds Strange Naked Woman With Webbed Toes, Wet Hair

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 07, 2017 03:56 AM EDT
Mermaid
The officers could not identify who she is or where she is from because she asserts she did not know anything except her name.
(Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

Officers at the Fresno Police Department in California are left scratching their heads after coming across a woman who claims she is a mermaid.

According to The Independent, a driver found the strange woman walking in the middle of the street near the intersection of Millerton Road and Brighton Crest Drive, a half-mile southeast of Table Mountain Casino around 3:15 a.m. on April 4.

The driver then brought the woman to a medical center in the Northern Fresno and contacted the officers for help.

The officers responded to the call and asked questions to establish her identity. Their official report stated that the woman named Joanna -- who stands at 5 feet and 4 inches, weighs about 150 pounds, has brown eyes and hair -- claims she is a mermaid and that she had been in the water.

The officers confirmed she was found by the driver wearing only a sports bra and with wet hair.

Fresno Bee reported the officers could not identify who she is or where she is from because she asserts she doesn't not know anything except her name. All other questions were answered with a plain, "I don't know."

However, the most bizarre finding they have gathered during their investigation is that Joanna has webbed toes on both feet and her fingerprints could not be traced. Hence, the officers listed Joanna as "missing" and asked for the help of the public in identifying her.

New York Post reported a local resident Karon Renwick said, "There are some strange things that happen up here. We're in the mountains."

Meanwhile, a recent update from the police department noted they might have finally identified her. A report by Your Central Valley said she is a 33-year-old woman from the state of Virginia who flew to Fresno last week. The report also added that there is a possibility that she is a victim of abuse. The police kept her identity confidential.

Tagsodd, strange, police, california, mermaid, Woman, webbed toes, wet hair, naked, joanna

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

'Mermaid' Spotted In California: Police Finds Strange Naked Woman With Webbed Toes, Wet Hair

WATCH: This Is What Happens When a Foolish Snake Attacks a Porcupine -- It's Worst Than You Imagined

‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid Speeds Towards Earth

Suspected Chemical Attack in Syria Kills Over 50 Innocent People

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Join the Conversation

Red panda

Australia's Rare Red Panda Triplets Make First Public Appearance at Symbio Wildlife Park
Donkey
Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
Whale
Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame
Porcupine
WATCH: This Is What Happens When a Foolish Snake Attacks a Porcupine -- It's Worst Than You Imagined
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Dolphin
Dolphins Beat Up, Incapacitate Octopuses Before Eating Them -- Or Else They Die
Sharks In New York City Aquarium
Man Rescued in Australia After Shark Attacks Kayak
Possum
Critically Endangered Possum vs Human Livelihood: Barnaby Proposes Logging Protected Forest to Save Jobs
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid

Blue Origin: Here's What Space Tourism Would Look Like Aboard Jeff Bezos' New Shepard Capsule

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Door to Hell in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
  2. 2 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  3. 3 uterus didelphys 'I Felt Like a Freak of Nature': Woman With Two Vaginas to Appear on BBC Documentary
  4. 4 Monkey WATCH: It Got Grandma! Mischievous Monkey Throws Poop on Old Lady's Face
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics