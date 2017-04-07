LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt

The newly excavated pyramid, which dates back to the 13th Dynasty, is located north of King Sneferu's famous bent pyramid in the Dashur royal necropolis. (Photo : Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

An Egyptian archaeological mission working in the Dashur Necropolis has recently announced the discovery of a 3,700-year-old pyramid about 40 kilometers south of Cairo. The said pyramid could be evidence of Egypt's first attempt to build smooth-sided pyramids.

Mahmoud Afifi, head of the Ancient Egyptian Antiquities Sector, said in a statement that the newly excavated pyramid, which dates back to the 13th Dynasty, is located north of King Sneferu's famous bent pyramid in the Dashur royal necropolis.

King Snefu is the founder of the 4th Dynasty in Egypt's Old Kingdom. According to Britannica, his Blunted (or Bent) Pyramid was initially constructed with steep sides, but engineers later reduced the angles of the sides due to "structural faults." The reduced steepness resulted to the bent structure; thus, the pyramid's name.

Read Also: Lost Ancient City of Ucetia Finally Found With Iconic Roman Mosaics

In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Antiquities said the newly discovered pyramid is in good condition and further excavation will be conducted to learn more about it.

Adel Okasha, director general of the Dashur Necropolis, said what the team initially discovered were the internal structures of the pyramid including a corridor that leads to the insides of the pyramid, a hall leading to a southern ramp, and a room in the western end, local news outlet Egypt Independent reported.

IFL Science also noted that the archaeologists discovered columns and inner walls with hieroglyphs.

The team is currently determining the pyramid's size as well as pinpointing a timeline to determine which Kingdom it belonged to.

The Dashur necropolis, where the new pyramid was found, was used as a burial site for Egyptian royals, high-ranking officials and authorities.

Read Also: Honduran Jungle Hides a 'Lost City' With Pyramids, Stone Sculptures and a Vanished Civilization