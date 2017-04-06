naturewn.com

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

By John Raphael
Apr 06, 2017 12:35 PM EDT
The second round of the Cocktail Study is set to begin in September 2017 and will run through December 2017. The experiment will be conducted at the premises of the Clinic Spatiale de MEDES, Toulouse.
In hopes to further understand the effects of microgravity on the body, French scientists are willing to pay young, healthy men $16,200 to do everything while lying in bed for 60 days.

The first round of the so-called "Cocktail Study" begun last January and is expected to end this month. Due to this, researchers from Centre national d'études spatiales (CNES) is now looking for 24 fit and healthy men who want to earn some big cash while helping the advancement of space science.

To be included in the study, the participant must be 20 to 45 years old and has a body mass index between 22 and 27. Volunteers should also be non-smokers, practice sports and do not have allergies or food restrictions.

For the study, the participants will be hospitalized for 88 days. In the first 14 days, the researchers will carry out basic measurements. It will then be followed by 60 days of bed rest. The last 14 days will be to collect post-bed measurements and recovery.

The offer might sound good to some, but the researchers noted that the experiment might become uncomfortable at some point. The participants are required to do all of their daily activities while in bed with their head slightly inclined downwards at less than six degrees. This means that participants will eat, wash and do their bodily functions in bed. Standing up or going to the toilet is prohibited. Due to this, each participant will be provided with their own bedpan.

According to the report from Business Insider, the experiment aims to look at the detrimental effects of prolonged exposure to microgravity on the human body. Furthermore, the experiment will also determine the effects of a dietary supplement, which consist of a mixture of natural polyphenol extracts from edible plants. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory food supplements will be given to the participants several times a day.

