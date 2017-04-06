naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals April the giraffe animal adventure park giraffe cam pregnant giraffe New York

Eating Potassium-Rich Foods Could Help Lower Blood Pressure, Study Shows

By John Raphael
Apr 06, 2017 12:28 PM EDT
Bananas
The researchers noted that the kidneys excrete more salt and water when the level of dietary potassium in the blood is high.
(Photo : Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

A new study from the University of Southern California's Keth School of Medicine revealed that a higher intake of dietary potassium could help lower blood pressure.

The study, published in the American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism, explored the link between dietary sodium, potassium, blood pressure and sodium-potassium ratio. The study also investigated the effects of dietary sodium and potassium on hypertension.

"Decreasing sodium intake is a well-established way to lower blood pressure," said Alicia McDonough, Ph.D., professor of cell and neurobiology at USC's Keth School of Medicine, in a press release. "But evidence suggests that increasing dietary potassium may have an equally important effect on hypertension."

Foods that are rich in potassium include bananas, sweet potatoes, avocados, spinach and beans.

For the study, the researchers studied several population, interventional and molecular mechanism studies that analyzed the link between sodium, potassium and lower blood pressure. During their analysis, the researchers found several population studies associating higher dietary potassium with lower blood pressure. At the same time, they noted some interventional studies with potassium supplementation, suggesting that potassium provides a direct benefit.

Recent molecular mechanism studies on rodent models showed that the body has the ability to maintain close control of potassium levels in the blood with the help of sodium. The researchers noted that the kidneys excrete more salt and water when the level of dietary potassium in the blood is high. They even likened eating a high potassium diet to taking a diuretic.

The body's ability to have a close control of the potassium levels in the blood is critical to normal heart, nerve and muscle function. A typical Western diet consists of high sodium, low potassium foods. When the body is low on dietary potassium, it uses sodium retention to hold onto limited potassium. Due to this, it will be like eating a higher sodium diet, which can significantly increase the risk of hypertension.

Over one billion people worldwide are living with hypertension. The World Health Organization estimates that hypertension is responsible for at least 51 percent of deaths due to stroke and 45 percent of deaths due to heart disease.

TagsPotassium, blood pressure, sodium, hypertension

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Common Painkillers Like Ibuprofen Increase Risk of Cardiac Arrest, Death by 31 Percent

WARNING: Too Much Alcohol Could Increase the Risk of Fatal Heart Conditions

Eating 1 Egg a Day Could Reduce Risk of Stroke

WARNING: Calcium Supplements Might Actually Damage Your Heart

BEWARE: Working Hard While Emotionally Upset Could Trigger Heart Attack

Join the Conversation

Donkey

Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
Porcupine
WATCH: This Is What Happens When a Foolish Snake Attacks a Porcupine -- It's Worst Than You Imagined
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Dolphin
Dolphins Beat Up, Incapacitate Octopuses Before Eating Them -- Or Else They Die
Sharks In New York City Aquarium
Man Rescued in Australia After Shark Attacks Kayak
Possum
Critically Endangered Possum vs Human Livelihood: Barnaby Proposes Logging Protected Forest to Save Jobs
dolphin
REPORT: Most Wildlife Attractions Don't Follow Basic Welfare Standards, Thomas Cook Axes Cruel Industry
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave
Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish
Many manatees in the wild die before they even reach the age of 10
Too Early? Manatees Removed From Endangered Status and Not Everyone Is Happy
space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid

Blue Origin: Here's What Space Tourism Would Look Like Aboard Jeff Bezos' New Shepard Capsule

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Door to Hell in Turkmenistan
Environment

Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
Egyptian Tourist Destinations Struggle After Months Of Civil Unrest
Environment

Lost Ancient City of Ucetia Finally Found With Iconic Roman Mosaics
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Monkey WATCH: It Got Grandma! Mischievous Monkey Throws Poop on Old Lady's Face
  2. 2 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
  3. 3 Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels And Battery Packs - How Will He Make This Work Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs
  4. 4 Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish
  5. 5 Melting Snow ALERT: Snow Releases Toxic, Carcinogenic Pollutants When Melting
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics