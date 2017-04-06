naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals April the giraffe NASA animal adventure park giraffe cam pregnant giraffe

'I Felt Like a Freak of Nature': Woman With Two Vaginas to Appear on BBC Documentary

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 06, 2017 08:22 AM EDT
uterus didelphys
World Health Organization notes the condition called uterus didelphys occur in about one in 3,000 women.
(Photo : Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

A woman with two vaginas has appeared in a new BBC3 documentary to speak about her rare condition for the first time.

The documentary entitled, "The Woman With Two Vaginas: Living Differently," features Nicci who first found out about her condition when she was 17 years old.

"I first knew something was wrong when I was a teenager and I was bleeding more than I should. The pain was intolerable and, while on my period, I couldn't function. My doctor told me I had two wombs, two vaginas and two cervixes," she said in the  promotion video, citing that she felt like she was a freak of nature.

News.Au noted that she was given hormone treatments to alleviate her pain during her period. However, the treatments were ineffective and only made her period last to up to four weeks. In most cases, she had to wear adult nappies because normal tampons would not work on her.

The condition hurt her physically; however, Nicci asserts the emotional pain is worse. She admitted to having difficulty during intercourse and having treated by guys as a trophy.

Nicci is now happily married to a man she fell in love with in high school, but finding her one true love did not mean finally finding her happy ending.  Nicci had three miscarriages. 

"After my last miscarriage, I'd been bleeding for six months straight. You're drained. You just want to be done. You have that moment where you don't want to live but you know you have to, so staying strong is all you can do," she explained.

Nicci has decided to undergo double hysterectomy, a uterus removal operation because of her condition. Prior to the surgery, she said her opening would funnel up and split into a Y-shape with two vaginal canals. Each canal had "two little doughnut areas," Metro UK revealed.

After her operation, she no longer could bear a child.

World Health Organization notes the condition called uterus didelphys occur in about one in 3,000 women. Speaking with Women's Health Magazine, Melissa Goist, M.D., a physician who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, said the condition can manifest itself in a variety of ways -- a woman could have two vaginas but just one uterus and one cervix, double of the three or could be missing one side of her reproductive system.

In 2015, YouTube star Cassandra Bankson revealed she has double vagina, wombs and cervixes.

 

 

Tagsuterus didelphys, Vagina, two vagina, Cervix, uterus, double hysterectomy, hysterectomy, Nicci, BBC, health, reproductive condition, women, woman with two vaginas, The Woman With Two Vaginas: Living Differently

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Vagina With Teeth: Woman Claims Surgery Ruined Partner's Penis

Man's Right to Know Act: Masturbating in Texas Could Soon Cost You $100

Study: Straight Women Get the Least Amount of Orgasms, Here's How to Fix It

This is Why Male Humans Have No Penis Bones

Say What? Scientists to Create a Robotic Vagina for Gynecological Exams

Join the Conversation

Dolphin

Dolphins Beat Up, Incapacitate Octopuses Before Eating Them -- Or Else They Die
Sharks In New York City Aquarium
Man Rescued in Australia After Shark Attacks Kayak
Possum
Critically Endangered Possum vs Human Livelihood: Barnaby Proposes Logging Protected Forest to Save Jobs
An African Safari
Ranger Dies After Rampaging Elephant Skewers Her Like Barbecue
dolphin
REPORT: Most Wildlife Attractions Don't Follow Basic Welfare Standards, Thomas Cook Axes Cruel Industry
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave
Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish
Bull shark
Real-Life Sharknado! Bull Shark Washes Up on Land After Cyclone Debbie in Queensland
Many manatees in the wild die before they even reach the age of 10
Too Early? Manatees Removed From Endangered Status and Not Everyone Is Happy
space

'I Really Like Earth': Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Not Go to Mars Until Elon Musk's Mother Do it First and Survive

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid

Blue Origin: Here's What Space Tourism Would Look Like Aboard Jeff Bezos' New Shepard Capsule

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Door to Hell in Turkmenistan
Environment

Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
Egyptian Tourist Destinations Struggle After Months Of Civil Unrest
Environment

Lost Ancient City of Ucetia Finally Found With Iconic Roman Mosaics
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
The Annual Perseid Meteor Shower
Space

April Stargazing: Jupiter, Constellations and the Lyrid Meteor Shower on the April Night Sky

Most Popular

  1. 1 Monkey WATCH: It Got Grandma! Mischievous Monkey Throws Poop on Old Lady's Face
  2. 2 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
  3. 3 Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels And Battery Packs - How Will He Make This Work Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs
  4. 4 Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish
  5. 5 Melting Snow ALERT: Snow Releases Toxic, Carcinogenic Pollutants When Melting
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics