'I Felt Like a Freak of Nature': Woman With Two Vaginas to Appear on BBC Documentary

A woman with two vaginas has appeared in a new BBC3 documentary to speak about her rare condition for the first time.

The documentary entitled, "The Woman With Two Vaginas: Living Differently," features Nicci who first found out about her condition when she was 17 years old.

"I first knew something was wrong when I was a teenager and I was bleeding more than I should. The pain was intolerable and, while on my period, I couldn't function. My doctor told me I had two wombs, two vaginas and two cervixes," she said in the promotion video, citing that she felt like she was a freak of nature.



News.Au noted that she was given hormone treatments to alleviate her pain during her period. However, the treatments were ineffective and only made her period last to up to four weeks. In most cases, she had to wear adult nappies because normal tampons would not work on her.



The condition hurt her physically; however, Nicci asserts the emotional pain is worse. She admitted to having difficulty during intercourse and having treated by guys as a trophy.

Nicci is now happily married to a man she fell in love with in high school, but finding her one true love did not mean finally finding her happy ending. Nicci had three miscarriages.

"After my last miscarriage, I'd been bleeding for six months straight. You're drained. You just want to be done. You have that moment where you don't want to live but you know you have to, so staying strong is all you can do," she explained.

Nicci has decided to undergo double hysterectomy, a uterus removal operation because of her condition. Prior to the surgery, she said her opening would funnel up and split into a Y-shape with two vaginal canals. Each canal had "two little doughnut areas," Metro UK revealed.



After her operation, she no longer could bear a child.

World Health Organization notes the condition called uterus didelphys occur in about one in 3,000 women. Speaking with Women's Health Magazine, Melissa Goist, M.D., a physician who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, said the condition can manifest itself in a variety of ways -- a woman could have two vaginas but just one uterus and one cervix, double of the three or could be missing one side of her reproductive system.



In 2015, YouTube star Cassandra Bankson revealed she has double vagina, wombs and cervixes.