WATCH: This Is What Happens When a Foolish Snake Attacks a Porcupine -- It's Worst Than You Imagined

The thing about porcupines is that they may be small, but they can hurt their predator really bad.

A shocking clip showing just that went viral on the Internet recently. The clip showed a snake writhing in pain after reportedly attempting to chow down a porcupine.

IFL Science cited that the video was taken in Brazil. The video only lasted for more than a minute and it was not shown whether the snake survived the spiky incident. According to Daily Mail, the snake appears to be a boa constrictor.



Boa constrictors, as mentioned by the National Geographic, can grow up to 13 feet (4 meters) long and weigh more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms). They usually prey on small mammals such as birds and bats but will eat almost anything they can catch, including monkeys and wild pigs. They kill their preys by grabbing them first with their teeth and then coiling around them until their preys can no longer defend themselves. Once dead, the preys are swallowed whole.



Meanwhile, porcupines are a type of rodent known for its quills that act as their weapon against predators. San Diego Zoo Animals & Plants said scientists group them into either Old World or New World porcupines.

Old World porcupines have quills that can grow up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) long. When threatened, the quills stiffen, making them appear scarier than they already are. Meanwhile, the New World porcupines are smaller than the first one, but its quills have small barbs that remain in the flesh of a predator that tries to attack it.



Notes from North America Porcupine said the notorious predator of porcupines are Fishers, which can flip them off its back and bite their underside that is not protected by quills.



In 2015, a python choked to death after eating a porcupine. The python's digestive tract was pierced from the inside.



Johan Marais, a snake expert, told Earth Touch News Network that the python must have tried to vomit the porcupine after realizing something is wrong.

"...when disturbed after a large meal, the natural reaction for a snake is to regurgitate its meal so that it is mobile again and can escape. But regurgitating a porcupine is not that easy, and I am sure that is where things went wrong."