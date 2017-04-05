naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals NASA pregnant giraffe New York April the giraffe

Suspected Chemical Attack in Syria Kills Over 50 Innocent People

By John Raphael
Apr 05, 2017 03:21 AM EDT
Syria
Estimates from the Syrian Observatory for Human Right revealed that at least 58 people, including 11 children, died due to the chemical attack.
(Photo : Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Over 50 innocent people, consisting mostly of women and children, in Syria died in what is now considered to be one of the deadliest chemical attacks in the country's six-year war.

According to a report from New York Times, the suspected chemical attack occurred after warplanes dropped bombs on Syria's northwestern Idlib Province. People who were caught by the toxic gas either choked or fainted. Others were observed foaming at their mouth after inhaling the chemical.

Estimates from the Syrian Observatory for Human Right revealed that at least 58 people, including 11 children, died due to the chemical attack. However, local doctors claim that the number of deaths is higher, noting that entire families were killed in their sleep.

Aside from choking and foaming at the mouth, doctors on the scene observed that the pupils of the victims were too constricted. This suggests that the chemical used in the attack is a more potent nerve agent or other banned toxins compared to chlorine, which was used in previous chemical attacks in Syria. Volunteers and hospital staff treating the victims were reported to be sickened after coming into contact with the patients.

Activists blame Syrian President Bashar al Assad. The Syrian National Coalition claimed that the warplanes used in the chemical attack were owned by the country's military.

"This bears all the hallmarks of an attack by the regime, which has repeatedly used chemical weapons," said British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, as per ARANEWS. "If this is shown to be the work of the regime, it is further evidence of the atrocities perpetrated against the Syrian people over six years of appalling conflict."

Just a few hours after the chemical attack in Syria, warplanes once again swoop from the sky, destroying a small hospital that's treating the victims of the earlier attack. The airstrike injured more than 100 people.

Idlib Province is a rebel-held area in northern Syria. Latest estimate show that the region houses more than 900,000 people, most of whom were displaced from other areas due to the long war.

TagsSyria, Chemical Attack, Idlib Province, Nerve Gas, Syria gas attack, Syria chemical attack, War

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

ALERT: Fracking Linked to Chemical Disruption of Nearby Drinking Wells

BEWARE: 7 Substances Added to the List of Human Carcinogens

Air Pollution Emitted Near the Equator More Detrimental Than Previously Thought

Warning: House Dust Contains Toxic Chemicals

Join the Conversation

Indochinese tiger cubs

Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave
Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish
Bull shark
Real-Life Sharknado! Bull Shark Washes Up on Land After Cyclone Debbie in Queensland
Many manatees in the wild die before they even reach the age of 10
Too Early? Manatees Removed From Endangered Status and Not Everyone Is Happy
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
WATCH LIVE: Boy or Girl? April the Giraffe 'Pushing Contractions,' Gender Reveal Gets Closer
Sloth
Mysterious Megatunnels in South America Were Dug by Giant Sloths
badger
Shocking Video Shows Tiny Badger Burying Massive Cow By Itself -- World's First Footage
Rescued rabbit
Over 300 Small Animals Rescued From Being Hoarded in Nashville
Cat
How to Decode Cat Expressions According to Scientists
space

April Stargazing: Jupiter, Constellations and the Lyrid Meteor Shower on the April Night Sky

Space Weather for Proxima B Revealed -- Is it Still Considered Habitable?

'I Really Like Earth': Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Not Go to Mars Until Elon Musk's Mother Do it First and Survive

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Graphene Sieve Makes Clean Drinking Water From Seawater

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

New Class of Carbon Nanotubes Shows Potential in Cleaning Polluted Waters
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Door to Hell in Turkmenistan
Environment

Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
Coffee
Health & Medicine

Caffeine Boost? World's Strongest Coffee 'Black Insomnia' Is 10 Times Stronger Than Red Bull
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  5. 5 Flippy the Burger Flipper May Begin The Trend Of Replacing Fast Food Workers With Robots How CaliBurger's Flippy the Burger Flipper May Start the Trend of Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics