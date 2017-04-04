naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals animal adventure park giraffe cam climate change pregnant giraffe New York

Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish

By John Raphael
Apr 04, 2017 06:47 AM EDT
Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave
A hobby cave diver exploring the deepest parts of the Danube-Aach underground water system in South Germany discovered first confirmed cave fish in Europe.
(Photo : Konstantin Hoshana/Dept of Geography/Hebrew University of Jerusalem via Getty Images)

A hobby cave diver exploring the deepest parts of the Danube-Aach underground water system in South Germany discovered first confirmed cave fish in Europe. The fish, described in a paper published in the journal Current Biology, appears to be a loach in the genus Barbatula.

"The cave fish was found surprisingly far in the north in Southern Germany," said lead author Jasminca Behrmann-Godel from the University of Konstanz in Germany in a press release. "This is spectacular as it was believed before that the Pleistocene glaciations had prevented fish from colonizing subterranean habitats so far north."

Hobby diver Joachim Kreiselmaier first spotted the "strange looking" fish in August 2015 while exploring the hard-to-reach part of the Danube-Aach system, which can only be explored under particularly dry conditions in summer and fall. Kreiselmaier took a photo of the fish and showed it to hobby geologist Roland Berka.

Kreiselmaier successfully capture a live specimen of the fish in November 2015. About a year later, he caught more of the same fish. Genetic and morphological comparison to surface fish that are caught in the upstream and downstream areas of the cave revealed that the cave loaches are indeed an isolated population and the fist cave fish found in Europe.

The researchers noted that the underground water system first became a suitable habitat for the fish when the glaciers retreated. Based on the geological history of the region and genetic studies of the fish, the researchers estimate that the fish came to existence within the last 20,000 years.

However, the researchers observed that the fish already shows adaptation characteristics of "real" cave fish despite having a relatively short period of evolutionary time.

Their eyes are much smaller and appear to almost curve inward. The fish also have elongated whisker-like barbels on their heads and larger nostrils than other fish living closer to the surface. Additionally, their color has all but disappeared.

With the discovery of the cave fish, the researchers noted that animals living in subterranean habitats can adapt to their environment faster than previously thought, requiring only a few thousand years.

Tagscave fish, Loach, Barbatula, Danube-Aach Underground Water System, European cave fish

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Venom of Tiny Tropical Fish 'Fang Blenny' Could Inhibit Pain Just Like Opioids

Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting

Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year

Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually

Eating Healthier Food Could Help Mitigate Climate Change, Find Out How

Join the Conversation

Indochinese tiger cubs

Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave
Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish
Bull shark
Real-Life Sharknado! Bull Shark Washes Up on Land After Cyclone Debbie in Queensland
Many manatees in the wild die before they even reach the age of 10
Too Early? Manatees Removed From Endangered Status and Not Everyone Is Happy
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
WATCH LIVE: Boy or Girl? April the Giraffe 'Pushing Contractions,' Gender Reveal Gets Closer
Sloth
Mysterious Megatunnels in South America Were Dug by Giant Sloths
badger
Shocking Video Shows Tiny Badger Burying Massive Cow By Itself -- World's First Footage
Rescued rabbit
Over 300 Small Animals Rescued From Being Hoarded in Nashville
Cat
How to Decode Cat Expressions According to Scientists
space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid

Blue Origin: Here's What Space Tourism Would Look Like Aboard Jeff Bezos' New Shepard Capsule

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

New Class of Carbon Nanotubes Shows Potential in Cleaning Polluted Waters

Is it Right to Sequence DNA of Newborns? Experts Weigh in on Benefits, Consequences
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Door to Hell in Turkmenistan
Environment

Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
Coffee
Health & Medicine

Caffeine Boost? World's Strongest Coffee 'Black Insomnia' Is 10 Times Stronger Than Red Bull
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  5. 5 Flippy the Burger Flipper May Begin The Trend Of Replacing Fast Food Workers With Robots How CaliBurger's Flippy the Burger Flipper May Start the Trend of Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics