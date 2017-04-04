Real-Life Sharknado! Bull Shark Washes Up on Land After Cyclone Debbie in Queensland

A bull shark was spotted on a flooded road near the town of Ayr, region of Burdekin, Queensland, following the devastation brought by Cyclone Debbie.

Photos of the stranded shark were shared by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and WIN News Townsville journalist Philip Calder who found the bull shark.

"He must've gotten caught in a torrent and confused, beached himself on the side of the road," he told news.com.au. Calder found the bull shark when he was on his way to Rita Island to cover a story.

"We were pretty amazed, we were turning up to shoot a flooding road, we weren't expecting to see wildlife as well," he exclaimed.

Unfortunately, some residents in the town took the teeth of the dead bull shark as a souvenir, Telegraph reported.

Days after the bull shark was spotted in in far North Queensland, another dead bull shark was sighted in Slacks Creek, Logan, Courier Mail said.

Logan City Councilor Steve Swenson shared a video of the shark, citing that although the animal was already dead when he got there, residents must still stay out of the water.

"They (the residents) were all down there and they said the bull shark had swum up onto the grass from the park not long prior to my arrival," he told the news site. "It was dead when I arrived, so I say it might have been there for about an hour."

Swenson contacted the officers upon arrival to remove the carcass and prevent contamination.

BBC said bull sharks are common in the area, with many of them living in nearby creeks and rivers. They can live in shallow, warm oceans, brackish and freshwater, and even rivers and tributaries.

Bull sharks, as described by National Geographic, are aggressive and agile predators who will eat almost anything they see including other sharks, but rarely humans. Bull sharks attack humans not because they are hungry, but more because they are curious.