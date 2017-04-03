naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change animals global warming April the giraffe

Himalayan Glaciers Granted With 'Living Entity' Status to Fight Environmental Damage

By Jess F.
Apr 03, 2017 01:22 PM EDT
50 Year Anniversary Of Conquest Of Mount Everest
An Indian court ordered Himalayan glaciers be awarded living entity status to prevent environmental damage. The decision was made due to the receding size of the glaciers.
(Photo : Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

The changing times are also getting more liberal by the way of protecting the environment. How? Some very rich natural resources are being awarded a "living entity" status in order to protect them from environmental damage.

Recently, the Himalayan Glaciers received such status after an Indian court recognized the rivers, lakes and forest as legal persons. This is in an effort to curb environmental damage and destruction. The decision was made shortly after the Wanganui River was awarded its own legal rights as well.

In the decision, legal right as a living entity was awarded to glaciers Gangotri and Yamunotri. The glaciers feed the Ganga and Yamuna rivers respectively.

"The rights of these entities shall be equivalent to the rights of human beings and any injury or harm caused to these bodies shall be treated as injury or harm caused to human beings," the highest court from Uttarakhand said in its ruling, via Phys Org.

Read Also: India's Ganges and Yamuna Rivers Now Have the Same Legal Rights as a Human Being 

The ruling cited the diminishing size of the Yamunotri glacier. The rate it is shrinking is perceived as alarming, according to experts. The Gangotri glacier is also "receding" very fast based on the ruling's justification.

"In over 25 years, it has retreated more than 850 meters (2,800 feet)," justices Rajeev Sharma and Alok Singh said in a joint ruling.

The decision also includes the legal rights and "living entity" status to the forests, lakes and meadows in the area. The ruling stated that the living entity status should be enforced starting March 20. Every wrongdoing committed will be treated like it was done to a person with corresponding penalties, according to IBTimes.

Although they are pleased with the decision, environmentalists are scared that the decision will remain on paper and might not be properly enforced.

Read Also: Whanganui River in New Zealand First to Receive Same Legal Rights Like a Living Person 

Tagsclimate change, glaciers, melting glaciers, Himalayan glaciers, Glaciers living entity, living entity rights, legal rights

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Almost 40 Percent of Corals Die Due to Climate Change in South China Sea

Hologram Stephen Hawking Speaks in a Conference in Hong Kong

Google Street View Cars Used to Detect Urban Methane Leaks, Help Fight Climate Change

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney Calls Anti-Climate Change Efforts as 'Waste of Money'

Trump's $19.1 Billion NASA 2018 Budget Includes Mars Mission, Cuts Funds for Education and Earth Sciences

Join the Conversation

Manatee

West Indian Manatee No Longer Endangered, But It's Not a Cause for Celebration -- Here's Why
Tasmanian Wolf
'Detailed' Tasmanian Tiger Sighting in Cape York Prompts Hunt for Extinct Creature
Dinosaur
Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
Chicken
'Fowl' Incident! Wife Catches Husband Having Sex With Chicken, Court Suspends Prison Sentence
python
Why Did a 23-Foot Long Snake Eat the Indonesian Man? Experts Say Python Behavior was Unusual
Staffordshire bull terrier
Documentary Turned Bloody: Man Mauled to Death by Pet Dog During Interview
Fang Blenny
Venom of Tiny Tropical Fish 'Fang Blenny' Could Inhibit Pain Just Like Opioids
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
space

Smithsonian, Draper Developing New Sensor for NASA's Solar Probe Plus Mission to the Sun

Mars' Air and Atmosphere 'Lost in Space', Scientists Say

SpaceX Launched a Reused Falcon 9 Rocket Into Space -- What's Next for Elon Musk?

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Why Stephen Hawking Thinks a World Government Is the Solution to the Threat of AI Invation

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mexico's Tequila Makers May Halt Production
Travel

Shots, Anyone? Mexico Creates Cloud That Rains Tequila
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Coffee
Health & Medicine

Caffeine Boost? Try the World's Strongest Coffee 'Black Insomnia' That's 10 Times Stronger Than Red Bull

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  5. 5 Flippy the Burger Flipper May Begin The Trend Of Replacing Fast Food Workers With Robots How CaliBurger's Flippy the Burger Flipper May Start the Trend of Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics