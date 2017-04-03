Over 300 Small Animals Rescued From Being Hoarded in Nashville

Staffs of Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control has successfully rescued over 300 animals in what is considered to be the shelter’s largest bird and small animal hoarding case to date. (Photo : Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control / Facebook)

Staff of Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control has successfully rescued over 300 animals in what is considered to be the shelter's largest bird and small animal hoarding case to date.

"It was a long day, but an amazing effort by our hardworking staff and rockstar volunteers! What great teamwork! We will continue to update you as we have more information regarding placement of the animals," the shelter posted on their Facebook page.

According to the report from Nashville Patch, shelter staff, together with some volunteers, confiscated 111 rabbits, 182 quails, 58 pigeons and 27 chickens. At present, all animals are being taken care of at the shelter.

However, the large number of animals coming all at once will be difficult to handle. Due to this, staff members of Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control are working with local and national rescues to assist with the safe placement of the animals.

The shelter has not yet released any details regarding the hoarding case. Due to the sudden influx of animals, Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control is asking the help from the community. The most needed items in the shelter right now include timothy hay, fresh veggies, towels, rabbit pellets and washcloth.

The Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control is a government organization that fosters safe, healthy and caring relationship between people and animals in the Nashville-Davidson county. Working with individuals and other organizations, the shelter helps domestic animals find caring homes, decreases over-population of cats and dogs through spaying and neutering, supports widespread rabies vaccinations, and promotes responsible pet ownership.

Located at 5125 Harding Place, Nashville, Tennessee, the Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control is open for adaptation services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Animal drop-off hours start at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.