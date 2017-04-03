WATCH: Hospital Fires Medics Twerking Beside Naked Unconscious Patient

In the operating room, particularly, law, ethics and concern for patient are important considerations of the operating team. In the photo, a 25-year-old Chinese woman receives surgery for obesity at the Tianjin Nankai Hospital August 17, 2006 in Tianjin Municipality, China. (Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

A team of Medics at the Clinica Santa Cruz de Bocagrande in Bolivar, Colombia has been fired from their work after a camera caught them grinding and twerking next to an unconscious patient.

The video went viral a few days ago and the medics have been a subject of ire of the people who saw the video, citing that their behavior was inappropriate. The clip showed a naked patient lying face down on a surgery table while medics take turn to twerk and the others laugh.

The clinic has already issued a statement in response to the viral video, mentioning that they have already axed five people involved in the incident.

In a report, The Mirror quoted the statement of the clinic, which read as follows:



"The respect for dignity of every patient is the most important thing in our clinic, therefore we strongly regret the inappropriate behavior of those who are working as professionals in the health sector, seen in the video records in one of our surgery rooms... their actions are against the dignity of the patient and are breaking the protocols and the political values of our institution focused on the quality and humanization of our service."

They added that this is the first time something like this has happened since the establishment of the clinic.

According to the New York Post, the clinic has taken measures to avoid a repeat of the same offensive deed. Each hospital has a policy that sets out how attending physicians/surgeons should act toward their patients.

In the operating room, particularly, law, ethics and concern for patient are important considerations of the operating team. Online Journal of Health Ethics mentions that the problems of apathy, carelessness and indifference in the operating room may prove to be a larger barrier to achievement of sound ethical practices in the operating room.



Recently, an Ontario MD was found guilty of misconduct after rubbing himself against patients. The Star reported Dr. Rodion Andrew Kunynetz had displayed disgraceful, dishonorable and unprofessional conduct and is currently facing 11 criminal counts of sexual assault and one count of gross indecency.