naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change animals global warming pregnant giraffe

WATCH: Hospital Fires Medics Twerking Beside Naked Unconscious Patient

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 03, 2017 02:13 AM EDT
Tianjin Clinic Treats Obese Woman With Surgery
In the operating room, particularly, law, ethics and concern for patient are important considerations of the operating team. In the photo, a 25-year-old Chinese woman receives surgery for obesity at the Tianjin Nankai Hospital August 17, 2006 in Tianjin Municipality, China.
(Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

A team of Medics at the Clinica Santa Cruz de Bocagrande in Bolivar, Colombia has been fired from their work after a camera caught them grinding and twerking next to an unconscious patient.

The video went viral a few days ago and the medics have been a subject of ire of the people who saw the video, citing that their behavior was inappropriate. The clip showed a naked patient lying face down on a surgery table while medics take turn to twerk and the others laugh.

The clinic has already issued a statement in response to the viral video, mentioning that they have already axed five people involved in the incident.

In a report, The Mirror quoted the statement of the clinic, which read as follows:

"The respect for dignity of every patient is the most important thing in our clinic, therefore we strongly regret the inappropriate behavior of those who are working as professionals in the health sector, seen in the video records in one of our surgery rooms... their actions are against the dignity of the patient and are breaking the protocols and the political values of our institution focused on the quality and humanization of our service."

They added that this is the first time something like this has happened since the establishment of the clinic.

According to the New York Post, the clinic has taken measures to avoid a repeat of the same offensive deed. Each hospital has a policy that sets out how attending physicians/surgeons should act toward their patients.

In the operating room, particularly, law, ethics and concern for patient are important considerations of the operating team. Online Journal of Health Ethics mentions that the problems of apathy, carelessness and indifference in the operating room may prove to be a larger barrier to achievement of sound ethical practices in the operating room.

Recently, an Ontario MD was found guilty of misconduct after rubbing himself against patients. The Star reported Dr. Rodion Andrew Kunynetz had displayed disgraceful, dishonorable and unprofessional conduct and is currently facing 11 criminal counts of sexual assault and one count of gross indecency.

Tagssurgery, operating room, hospital, clinic, ethics, work ethics, patient, unprofessional

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

WATCH: Hospital Fires Medics Twerking Beside Naked Unconscious Patient

Caffeine Boost? Try the World's Strongest Coffee 'Black Insomnia' That's 10 Times Stronger Than Red Bull

Venom of Tiny Tropical Fish 'Fang Blenny' Could Inhibit Pain Just Like Opioids

Survey Reveals More Epilepsy Patients Use Medicinal Cannabis -- What Does This Mean for Cannabis Research?

Playing 'Tetris' Can Help Prevent Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Here's How

Join the Conversation

Manatee

West Indian Manatee No Longer Endangered, But It's Not a Cause for Celebration -- Here's Why
Tasmanian Wolf
'Detailed' Tasmanian Tiger Sighting in Cape York Prompts Hunt for Extinct Creature
Dinosaur
Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
Chicken
'Fowl' Incident! Wife Catches Husband Having Sex With Chicken, Court Suspends Prison Sentence
python
Why Did a 23-Foot Long Snake Eat the Indonesian Man? Experts Say Python Behavior was Unusual
Staffordshire bull terrier
Documentary Turned Bloody: Man Mauled to Death by Pet Dog During Interview
Fang Blenny
Venom of Tiny Tropical Fish 'Fang Blenny' Could Inhibit Pain Just Like Opioids
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Why Stephen Hawking Thinks a World Government Is the Solution to the Threat of AI Invation

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs

New Class of Carbon Nanotubes Shows Potential in Cleaning Polluted Waters
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mexico's Tequila Makers May Halt Production
Travel

Shots, Anyone? Mexico Creates Cloud That Rains Tequila
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Coffee
Health & Medicine

Caffeine Boost? Try the World's Strongest Coffee 'Black Insomnia' That's 10 Times Stronger Than Red Bull

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  5. 5 Flippy the Burger Flipper May Begin The Trend Of Replacing Fast Food Workers With Robots How CaliBurger's Flippy the Burger Flipper May Start the Trend of Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics