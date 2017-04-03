naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change animals global warming April the giraffe

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Apr 03, 2017 10:36 AM EDT
Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way To 'Designer' Organisms
The discovery means humanity is close to creating custom genomes from yeast and is just a few years away from making the first artificial organisms.
(Photo : Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

Science is inching closer to tinkering with life itself. Recently, a team of scientists have created a new synthetic yeast that brings humanity a leap closer to artificial life, including "designer" organisms.

The study, published in the journal Science, involves synthesizing six of 16 yeast chromosomes, the very same chromosomes that carry genes. The team is from the Synthetic Yeast Genome Project, a group of scientists that plan on researching the limits of yeast. They claim that the artificial yeast genome may be completed next year.

The research involves building yeast chromosomes from the four blocks of DNA: adenine, cytosine, guanine and thymine. Each natural chromosome is carefully replaced with artificial ones created from the lab.

The new creation was also made possible through BioStudio, a program that "created" these materials out of countless of tests. Jef Boeke, project leader from New York University School of Medicine, said that if successful, the technology will allow scientists to access yeast that's "made to order."

Read Also: Do Gene Editing and Dogs Mix? Experts Weigh in on Genetic Editing for Breeding, Health

George Church from Harvard University, who was not part of the research, told Gizmodo that the find is very "exciting" as one-third of the team's discovery has already tackled some of the hardest parts of the research.

According to Science Alert, scientists have already made a lot of improvements in the study's genetic editing part, all thanks to CRISPR editing. But beyond the goal of "editing" genes, the study's aim now is to "produce" genes.

The discovery means humanity is close to creating custom genomes from yeast and is just a few years away from making the first artificial organisms. In fact, something similar to "artificial organisms" have been done before with the Mycoplasma genitalium bacterium, but yeast is much more complex given its potential to produce more complicated sets of organisms.

Results may range from the creation of the first eukaryotic organism in the laboratory, to even higher orders of species such as plants and animals. Of course, the team admitted that they are still very far away from the results they are aiming for.

However, the mere fact that they are now able to write the "code" that can make a fully functional artificial organism has unprecedented impact to the field, considering what it can do when combined with developing artificial intelligence, but this is another story for another time.

Read Also: Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World's First Artificial Embryo 

TagsBioStudio, Synthetic Yeast Project, yeast, designer organism, yeast chromosome, designer chromosome, DNA, genetics, Crispr, gene editing

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Here's Why Humans Cannot Resurrect Dinosaurs From Fossils Yet

Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance, Delivery, Pollination

Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid

2017 in Microbes and Machines: How is Big Data Redefining Biotechnology?

AI Project One Step Closer to Replicating the Nervous System, Now Reads Facial Cues

Join the Conversation

Manatee

West Indian Manatee No Longer Endangered, But It's Not a Cause for Celebration -- Here's Why
Tasmanian Wolf
'Detailed' Tasmanian Tiger Sighting in Cape York Prompts Hunt for Extinct Creature
Dinosaur
Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
Chicken
'Fowl' Incident! Wife Catches Husband Having Sex With Chicken, Court Suspends Prison Sentence
python
Why Did a 23-Foot Long Snake Eat the Indonesian Man? Experts Say Python Behavior was Unusual
Staffordshire bull terrier
Documentary Turned Bloody: Man Mauled to Death by Pet Dog During Interview
Fang Blenny
Venom of Tiny Tropical Fish 'Fang Blenny' Could Inhibit Pain Just Like Opioids
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
space

Smithsonian, Draper Developing New Sensor for NASA's Solar Probe Plus Mission to the Sun

Mars' Air and Atmosphere 'Lost in Space', Scientists Say

SpaceX Launched a Reused Falcon 9 Rocket Into Space -- What's Next for Elon Musk?

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Why Stephen Hawking Thinks a World Government Is the Solution to the Threat of AI Invation

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mexico's Tequila Makers May Halt Production
Travel

Shots, Anyone? Mexico Creates Cloud That Rains Tequila
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Coffee
Health & Medicine

Caffeine Boost? Try the World's Strongest Coffee 'Black Insomnia' That's 10 Times Stronger Than Red Bull

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  5. 5 Flippy the Burger Flipper May Begin The Trend Of Replacing Fast Food Workers With Robots How CaliBurger's Flippy the Burger Flipper May Start the Trend of Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics