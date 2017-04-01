naturewn.com

April the Giraffe Waited to Deliver April Fool's Baby, Contractions and 'Off Behavior' Continue [Watch Live]

By Monica Antonio
Apr 01, 2017 12:33 PM EDT
Giraffe
Animal Adventure Park announced that the pregnant giraffe is continuing to show contractions and significant changes on her "back end." April is in her last hours of pregnancy and is expected to give birth in the next 24 hours.
(Photo : Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The calf countdown for April the giraffe in New York is nearing its end and it looks like she has waited for the first day of April to deliver an April Fool's baby. Animal Adventure Park announced that the pregnant giraffe is continuing to show contractions and significant changes on her "back end."

In a March 31 Facebook post, Animal Adventure Park said that April the giraffe's contractions continue along with some vulvar swelling, laxity and thick, gooey discharge. April has also exhibited mammary development with milk occasionally dripping from her.

"It looks like we will have an April Fools baby! Who could have ever predicted this, unfolding as it has. The perfect ending. April -- waited for April!" said the zoo.

Staff at Animal Adventure Park also noted that April the giraffe continue to show an off behavior and has no interest in eating.

"Her behavior has changed drastically from yesterday to today. She is less engaging, hesitant to eat her feed (and treats) and unresponsive to a lot of various stimuli," the vet said.

April the giraffe has lately been seen standing and spacing out. When she stretches her neck and back legs, her abdomen tenses up.

"Also important to note is the amount and size of her fecal output. Everything she is doing is surely pointing to her going into labor soon," the vet added.

In an interview with ABC, Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said that after a 15-month wait, April the giraffe is in her last hours of pregnancy and is expected to give birth in the next 24 hours.

Asked about the sensation that April the giraffe has become after the giraffe cam was put up, Patch said that the attention that April is receiving is important to giraffe conservation.

"The once 'silent extinction' is now no longer silent. Our work here, our partnership with Toys R Us, is allowing us to bring that conservation effort and message to the households and schools around the world," Patch said.

The gestation period of giraffes usually last between 13 and 15 months. April the giraffe was expected to give birth in mid-February but has extended for more than a month.

April will wean her calf for six to 10 months before it will be moved to another facility to avoid incestuous mating. Regarding the calf's gender, Animal Adventure Park said their ultrasound equipment could not determine if April the giraffe will be having a boy or a girl.

Animal Adventure Park said that April's calf could be delivered quickly, within 30 to 60 minutes and will be 150 pounds and 6 feet tall.

Watch April give birth via the Animal Adventure Giraffe Cam below:

