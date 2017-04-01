naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA global warming climate change animals April the giraffe

West Indian Manatee No Longer Endangered, But It's Not a Cause for Celebration -- Here's Why

By Monica Antonio
Apr 01, 2017 11:25 AM EDT
Manatee
Despite the good news, some animal groups are protesting the recent decision, saying that the delistment of the West Indian manatee may result to greater threats.
(Photo : Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

After the Manatee Appreciation Day, the U.S. Department of the Interior has announced on March 30 that the West Indian manatee is no longer "endangered" and has been delisted as a "threatened" species under the Endangered Species Act. However, environmentalists are not so happy about it.

A press release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) revealed that the West Indian manatee population has bounced back in recent years after being listed as endangered in 1973. After a three-decade long conservation, FWS noted that the West Indian manatee has soared to 6,600 in Florida alone.

“The Fish and Wildlife Service has worked hand in hand with state and local governments, businesses, industry, and countless stakeholders over many years to protect and restore a mammal that is cherished by people around the world," said Ryan Zinke, U.S. Secretaty of the Interior.

However, FWS says there's still more work to be done. Despite the milestone, efforts will still continue to ensure the "long-term future" of the West Indian manatee.

“Today we both recognize the significant progress we have made in conserving manatee populations while reaffirming our commitment to continuing this species’ recovery and success throughout its range," said Jim Kurth, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s acting director.

Read Also: Hello Snooty! Oldest Living Manatee in Captivity Makes It to Guiness World Records 

Despite the good news, some animal groups are protesting the recent decision, saying that the West Indian manatee delistment may result to greater threats.

In a report from The Washington Post, Save the Manatee Club highlighted the increasing manatee deaths due to watercraft collisions. The nonprofit organization also pointed out FWS's lack of long-term plan with regard to habitat loss of West Indian manatees.

"With the new federal administration threatening to cut 75% of regulations, including those that protect our wildlife and air and water quality, the move to downlist manatees can only be seen as a political one," Patrick Rose, executive director of Save the Manatee Club, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, U.S. Representative Vernon Buchanan described the delistment of the West Indian manatee as “HUGELY disappointing."

Frank Jackalone, director of the Florida chapter of the Sierra Club, said the delistment of the West Indian manatee might lead to local and state government loosening up on boating rules, as per Reuters.

The West Indian manatee (Trichechus manatus), according to the National Wildlife Federation, is one of the four living species of the aquatic mammal order Sirenia. Sometimes referred as "sea cow," the animal has a grey color and features a seal-shaped body with a pair of flippers and a paddle-like tail. An adult West Indian manatee grows about 10 feet and weighs between 800 to 1,200 lbs.

TagsManatees no longer endangered, West Indian manatee, West Indian manatee endangered, West Indian manatee threatened, Endangered Species Act, US Fish and Wildlife Service, Manatee Appreciation Day, sea cows, manatees, Save the Manatee Club, Ven Buchanan, Florida manatee, Sierra Club, Trichechus manatus, threatened species, endangered species

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Holy Cow! Ancient Manatee Swimming in Spanish Stone

Hello Snooty! Oldest Living Manatee in Captivity Makes It to Guiness World Records

Manatee Rescued From the Cool Waters of Cape Cod is Pregnant

Manatee Spotted Off Cape Cod Could be in Danger as Fall Arrives

April the Giraffe Waited to Deliver April Fool's Baby, Contractions and 'Off Behavior' Continue [Watch Live]

Join the Conversation

Tasmanian Wolf

'Detailed' Tasmanian Tiger Sighting in Cape York Prompts Hunt for Extinct Creature
Tiger Triplets Debut at Taronga Zoo
Rare Indochinese Tigers Spotted in Thailand, Bolstering Hope for Nearly Extinct Species
Dinosaur
Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
Chicken
'Fowl' Incident! Wife Catches Husband Having Sex With Chicken, Court Suspends Prison Sentence
python
Why Did a 23-Foot Long Snake Eat the Indonesian Man? Experts Say Python Behavior was Unusual
Staffordshire bull terrier
Documentary Turned Bloody: Man Mauled to Death by Pet Dog During Interview
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
space

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs

New Class of Carbon Nanotubes Shows Potential in Cleaning Polluted Waters

Is it Right to Sequence DNA of Newborns? Experts Weigh in on Benefits, Consequences
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mexico's Tequila Makers May Halt Production
Travel

Shots, Anyone? Mexico Creates Cloud That Rains Tequila
Comets
Space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  5. 5 Flippy the Burger Flipper May Begin The Trend Of Replacing Fast Food Workers With Robots How CaliBurger's Flippy the Burger Flipper May Start the Trend of Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics