'Fowl' Incident! Wife Catches Husband Having Sex With Chicken, Court Suspends Prison Sentence

In a fact sheet, the agency noted that a 1948 study of male sexual behavior found that 8% of the total U.S. male population has revealed they have had sexual contact with an animal. (Photo : Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Image)

A French man who was caught sexually abusing a chicken had been granted a three-month suspended prison sentence, New York Post reported.

The awful man who lives in the Normandy town of Saint-étienne-du-Rouvray, a suburb of Rouen, was caught by his daughter while doing the sickening act. Upon seeing what his father was doing, the daughter told her mom and later she witnessed the vile deed herself.

Report from local news Normandie said the wife caught his husband with his pants pulled down to his ankle while in full sexual act with one of their chickens.

Following the complaints filed by his wife, seven hens and the house goat were seized and placed to an association for the protection of animals. The wife also filed a divorce after the "fowl" incident.

On March 28, at the hearing before the Correctional Court of Rouen, neither the wife nor the accused was present. RT.com reported prosecutors had been pushing for a prison sentence so he "understood the gravity" of his crime, but was rejected.

Vermont Animal Cruelty Task Force, a state-wide coalition of private and governmental agencies, notes that animal sexual abuse exist in numbers, but is difficult to quantify because most of the abuse occur in secret and primarily, animals cannot tell.

In a fact sheet, the agency noted that a 1948 study of male sexual behavior found that 8 percent of the total U.S. male population has revealed they have had sexual contact with an animal.

In 2016, a 27-year-old man from Adelaide, Australia admitted to having raped his 3-year-old daughter, his 9-year-old stepdaughter, the family dog as well as chickens. However, he was only sentenced with three years of imprisonment for showing guilt and "strong motivation to recover," Deccan Chronicle reported.



France's Penal Code makes it an offense "to physically or sexually abuse, or to commit an act of cruelty to animals that have been domesticated, tamed, or are held in captivity."