naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming animals Mars

Why Did a 23-Foot Long Snake Eat the Indonesian Man? Experts Say Python Behavior was Unusual

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 01, 2017 07:52 AM EDT
python
Upon slicing, the villagers got the shock of a lifetime upon seeing Akbar's lifeless body -- still whole -- curled up inside the seven-meter python's stomach.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a farmer in Sulawesi, Indonesia was found dead inside a giant serpent's stomach.

Akbar Salubiro, reportedly went missing Sunday after he went out to harvest palm oil. The following day, the villagers found a python with a body outlined with a shape of a man. The villagers confirmed it was Akbar who was inside the 23-foot snake after it was cut open.

In an interview with snake expert, local news reported that the 25-year-old farmer may have agitated the giant serpent by striking it first.

"Snakes only attack or prey on humans if disturbed or attacked... Some people think all snakes are dangerous. They get shocked and scared, then try to catch or kill the snake. And then an accident like this happens," Evi Ayu Arida, a reptile expert from the Indonesian Institute of Sciences told the local news site.

Speaking with Live Science, Jeff Beane, the reptile collections manager at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences said most snakes in the presence of humans will retreat to avoid conflict. Unless humans attempt to touch them or get closer to them, they will fight back in order to defend themselves, he said.

BBC said the snake encountered by Akbar was a reticulated python, which usually wraps themselves around their prey and kill them by suffocation or cardiac arrest. It is unusual for them to eat their prey, especially a human, the report said.

"The restricting factor is human shoulder blades because they are not collapsible," Mary-Ruth Low, conservation & research officer for Wildlife Reserves Singapore and a reticulated python expert, told the BBC.

Until this incident, there was no proof that snakes could ingest whole body of a human. In 2005, a python in Florida attempted to ingest an entire alligator. They ended up both dead, after the python exploded.

Rahmansyah, a lecturer at Hasanuddin University in Makassar told the Jakarta Post that the incident involving Akbar could have been caused by deforestation, citing that because the snake's natural ecosystem has changed, it went as far as the palm oil plantation to seek for food.

Tagsreticulated python, Python, snake, indonesia, serpent, giant, reptile, snake attack, attack, Wild Animals, Palm oil, farmer

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Why Did a 23-Foot Long Snake Eat the Indonesian Man? Experts Say Python Behavior was Unusual

'Detailed' Tasmanian Tiger Sighting in Cape York Prompts Hunt for Extinct Creature

Venom of Tiny Tropical Fish 'Fang Blenny' Could Inhibit Pain Just Like Opioids

Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’

Rare Indochinese Tigers Spotted in Thailand, Bolstering Hope for Nearly Extinct Species

Join the Conversation

Tiger Triplets Debut at Taronga Zoo

Rare Indochinese Tigers Spotted in Thailand, Bolstering Hope for Nearly Extinct Species
Dinosaur
Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
Kangaroo
Video of Kangaroo on a Leash Sparks Debate: Should Wild Animals Be Treated Like Pets?
Animal Victims Of Katrina Are Evacuated From Mississippi
Dogs Used as Drugs Mules, $1 Million Worth of Heroin Stacked in Crate at JFK Airport Discovered
King Cobra
WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
space

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs

Is it Right to Sequence DNA of Newborns? Experts Weigh in on Benefits, Consequences

Elon Musk Wants to Merge Human Brains With Computers With New Venture 'Neuralink'

Breakthrough! Mass Produced Artificial Blood Now Possible in Unlimited Supply
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mexico's Tequila Makers May Halt Production
Travel

Shots, Anyone? Mexico Creates Cloud That Rains Tequila
Comets
Space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  5. 5 Flippy the Burger Flipper May Begin The Trend Of Replacing Fast Food Workers With Robots How CaliBurger's Flippy the Burger Flipper May Start the Trend of Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics