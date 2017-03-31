naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA global warming climate change animals Mars

'Detailed' Tasmanian Tiger Sighting in Cape York Prompts Hunt for Extinct Creature

By Monica Antonio
Mar 31, 2017 12:35 PM EDT
Tasmanian Wolf
A thylacine or 'Tasmanian wolf', or 'Tasmanian tiger' in captivity, circa 1930. These animals are thought to be extinct, since the last known wild thylacine was shot in 1930 and the last captive one died in 1936.
(Photo : Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The search is on for the extinct Tasmanian tiger or thylacine after an extremely detailed sighting in Far North Queensland. The legendary thylacine was declared extinct in 1936 when the last of its species died at Hobart Zoo in Australia.

According to Live Science, the recently reported Tasmanian tiger sighting in North Queensland piqued the interest of scientists as it provided detailed descriptions of what the thylacine looked like. In an exerpt released by ABC, Brian Hobbs, a former tourism officer, relayed how he saw what could be a family of Tasmanian tigers during a camping trip back in 1983.

Hobbs recalled how his dog, a German sheperd, was startled by something in the middle of the night. He put his dog on a leash and, using a spotlight, searched the ravine area of the camp.

"All of a sudden I had these sets of red eyes looking at me and there was a male, a female and two pups -- I got within 20 metres of them," he said, noting that he has never seen such creature in his life.

"They were dog-shaped -- I had a shepherd with me so I certainly know what dogs are about -- and in the spotlight I could see they were tan in colour and they had stripes on their sides," Hobbs added.

You can listen to Hobbs' Thylacine sighting here:

After the detailed account of Hobbs, a team of scientists from James Cook University decided to conduct a search to study the extinct Tasmanian tiger.

"We have cross-checked the descriptions we received of eye-shine color, body size and shape, animal behavior, and other attributes, and these are inconsistent with known attributes of other large-bodied species in North Queensland, such as dingoes, wild dogs or feral pigs," Professor Bill Laurance, lead author of the study, told Live Science

The team will disperse 50 camera traps in the Cape York Peninsula in northeast Australia. Laurance said that even if they do not confirm the existence of thylacines, the study will provide helpful data regarding the status of wildlife populations in Cape York.

Tasmanian tiger (Thylacinus cynocephalis) is a strange-looking creature that has a striped, tiger-like body, a wolf-like head and a backward pouch -- imagine a dog with a stiff, pointy tail, big head and striped fur, the Australian Government described on their website.

Extinction of the Tasmanian tigers began when the Van Diemen's Land Company and the Tasmanian government offered a bounty for the creatures in 1830 and 1888 respectively. The bounty was due to the Tasmanian tiger preying on sheep in the area. Since then, thylacines were only seen in zoos until the last one died in 1936.

 

TagsTasmanian tiger, Tasmanian Tiger sighting, Tasmanian Tiger hunt, Tasmanian wolf, thylacine, Thylacines on Cape York, Tasmanian tigers on Cape York, James Cook University, Tasmanian Tiger hunt, Brian Hobbs

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

'Detailed' Tasmanian Tiger Sighting in Cape York Prompts Hunt for Legendary Creature

Venom of Tiny Tropical Fish 'Fang Blenny' Could Inhibit Pain Just Like Opioids

Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’

Rare Indochinese Tigers Spotted in Thailand, Bolstering Hope for Nearly Extinct Species

Video of Kangaroo on a Leash Sparks Debate: Should Wild Animals Be Treated Like Pets?

Join the Conversation

Tiger Triplets Debut at Taronga Zoo

Rare Indochinese Tigers Spotted in Thailand, Bolstering Hope for Nearly Extinct Species
Dinosaur
Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
Kangaroo
Video of Kangaroo on a Leash Sparks Debate: Should Wild Animals Be Treated Like Pets?
Animal Victims Of Katrina Are Evacuated From Mississippi
Dogs Used as Drugs Mules, $1 Million Worth of Heroin Stacked in Crate at JFK Airport Discovered
King Cobra
WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
space

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs

Is it Right to Sequence DNA of Newborns? Experts Weigh in on Benefits, Consequences

Elon Musk Wants to Merge Human Brains With Computers With New Venture 'Neuralink'

Breakthrough! Mass Produced Artificial Blood Now Possible in Unlimited Supply

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mexico's Tequila Makers May Halt Production
Travel

Shots, Anyone? Mexico Creates Cloud That Rains Tequila
Comets
Space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  5. 5 Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics