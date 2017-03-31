naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming Mars animals

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

By Naia Carlos
Mar 31, 2017 10:33 AM EDT
Comets
Peek outside during dusk or dawn for a potential glimpse of Comet T-G-K.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

There's a famous comet making its way near the planet on April Fools' Day -- and no, this is not an elaborate prank.

According to a report from Space, the heavenly object known as Comet Tuttle-Giacobini-Kresák or Comet T-G-K will be marking its closest approach to Earth since its discovery in 1858. The day its closest to Earth falls on Saturday, April 1, when it will only be about 13.2 million miles (21.2 million kilometers) away. Besides that day, there is a six-day stretch from March 29 to April 3 when the comet is expected to be very near its closest point to the planet.

People in the northern hemisphere have the chance to catch a glimpse of the comet through their telescope between dusk and dawn until mid-April, according to a report from Science Alert. Of course, April Fools' Day is the best day to take a peek, since its closest to the Earth then.   

Those in the southern hemisphere or who are simply dealing with unfavorable conditions can see the comet on the live feed on Slooh, which will begin on Friday, March 31 at 8:30 p.m. EDT.  

While this small comet isn't particularly striking, those who enjoy heavenly shows might want to peer into their telescopes anyway because its rare that a comet ventures so close to Earth. Furthermore, there is a possibility that Comet T-G-K will suddenly burst in brightness. After all, it's happened before.

During Comet T-G-K's 1973 flyby past Earth, its brightness abruptly skyrocketed by about 10 magnitudes. The comet actually became 10,000 times brighter for a day or two, even becoming bright enough to be seen by the naked eye - albeit faintly.

After observing its approach to the sun in 1995, 2001 and 2006, scientists have observed that these sudden flares usually happen when the comet makes its closest approach to the sun.

 

 

TagsComet Tuttle-Giacobini-Kresák, Comet T-G-K, Comets, April Fools' Day, April Fool's Day comet

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Meet Bee-Zed: The Rogue Asteroid That Travels in an Opposite, Retrograde Orbit Without Crashing

Journey to Mars: NASA Identifies Deep Space 'Gateway'

Saturn's Weird Moon Titan Is Covered With Electrically Charged Sands

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid

Join the Conversation

Tiger Triplets Debut at Taronga Zoo

Rare Indochinese Tigers Spotted in Thailand, Bolstering Hope for Nearly Extinct Species
Dinosaur
Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
Kangaroo
Video of Kangaroo on a Leash Sparks Debate: Should Wild Animals Be Treated Like Pets?
Animal Victims Of Katrina Are Evacuated From Mississippi
Dogs Used as Drugs Mules, $1 Million Worth of Heroin Stacked in Crate at JFK Airport Discovered
King Cobra
WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
space

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs

Is it Right to Sequence DNA of Newborns? Experts Weigh in on Benefits, Consequences

Elon Musk Wants to Merge Human Brains With Computers With New Venture 'Neuralink'

Breakthrough! Mass Produced Artificial Blood Now Possible in Unlimited Supply

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mexico's Tequila Makers May Halt Production
Travel

Shots, Anyone? Mexico Creates Cloud That Rains Tequila
Comets
Space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  5. 5 Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics