naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming animals Mars

Surprising Greenhouse Gas Source: Trees Actually Emit Methane Rather Than Store It

By John Raphael
Mar 31, 2017 09:47 AM EDT
Trees
Tree trunks represent new, previously unaccounted source of powerful greenhouse gas methane. The amount of methane and carbon dioxide being released by the tree trunks varied with the species.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Methane is considered to be one of the most powerful greenhouse gasses. It is about 25 to 33 times stronger than carbon dioxide. Due to the global warming potential of methane, multiple studies have been conducted to identify sources of the greenhouse gas and things that store it.

Now, a study from the University of Delaware found a new, previously unaccounted source of methane -- tree trunks in upland forests. The study, published in the journal Ecosystems, showed that the methane emissions from tree trunks could upset the positive effect caused by the ability of upland forest soils to take up and store methane.

"The tree trunks constantly have low but detectable emissions of methane. Soils are providing an environmental service of sequestering this potent greenhouse gas, but the trunks are releasing methane equivalent to 4 percent of what could be captured by CWD and soils at the ecosystem scale," said Rodrigo Vargas, assistant professor in the Department of Plant and Soil Sciences at UD's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and lead investigator of the study, in a press release.

For the study, the researchers measured the carbon dioxide and methane fluxes of the soil, tree trunks' coarse woody debris (CWD) in a 30-acre area of upland forest at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area. They used Off-Axis Integrated Cavity Output Spectroscopy (OA-ICOS), a state-of-the-art greenhouse gas analyzer based on laser absorption technology, to measure the fluxes of methane and carbon dioxide.

The researchers observed that tree trunks and fresher CWD emit methane. However, as the CWD rot away over time, it starts behaving like soil and consumes methane rather than emitting it. The amount of methane and carbon dioxide being released by the tree trunks varied with the species. The researchers note that tulip poplar trees release a lot of methane and carbon dioxide, while beech trees release the most methane within the forest but emitted very little carbon dioxide.

Temperature also plays a crucial role in methane emissions. The researchers found that methane scatters more when it's warmer. When the temperature is below 17 degree Celsius, it becomes a key driver of methane flux.

It is still unknown how living trees produce methane. The researchers believe that it has something to do with internal rotting or infection inside the tree. They noted that more research is needed to further understand the mechanism behind the trees' methane emissions.

TagsTree Trunks, methane, greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide, Upland Forest, trees methane souce, greenhouse gas source

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

UC Irvine Implements New Way to Store and Use Surplus Sustainable Energy

Over 50 Trillion Kilograms of Carbon Will Be Released From Soil if Climate Change Doesn't Stop

Researchers Convert Carbon Dioxide Into Liquid Road-Ready Diesel Fuel in Just One Step

Scientists Reveal Mechanism Behind 'Marine Methane Paradox'

Wastewater Treatment Plants Emit More Greenhouse Gas Than Previously Thought

Join the Conversation

Tiger Triplets Debut at Taronga Zoo

Rare Indochinese Tigers Spotted in Thailand, Bolstering Hope for Nearly Extinct Species
Dinosaur
Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
Kangaroo
Video of Kangaroo on a Leash Sparks Debate: Should Wild Animals Be Treated Like Pets?
Animal Victims Of Katrina Are Evacuated From Mississippi
Dogs Used as Drugs Mules, $1 Million Worth of Heroin Stacked in Crate at JFK Airport Discovered
King Cobra
WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
space

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs

Is it Right to Sequence DNA of Newborns? Experts Weigh in on Benefits, Consequences

Elon Musk Wants to Merge Human Brains With Computers With New Venture 'Neuralink'

Breakthrough! Mass Produced Artificial Blood Now Possible in Unlimited Supply

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mexico's Tequila Makers May Halt Production
Travel

Shots, Anyone? Mexico Creates Cloud That Rains Tequila
Comets
Space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  5. 5 Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics