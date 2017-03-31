naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA global warming climate change Mars animals

Survey Reveals More Epilepsy Patients Use Medicinal Cannabis -- What Does This Mean for Cannabis Research?

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 31, 2017 05:27 AM EDT
cannabis
A majority of epilepsy patients turn to medical marijuana to properly manage their epileptic seizures.
(Photo : David McNew/Getty Images)

2017 looks promising for medicinal cannabis as a new survey shows that a majority of epilepsy patients turn to medical marijuana to properly manage their epileptic seizures. Will this finally pave the way for more research on the substance?

A nationwide survey by Epilepsy Action Australia Study, in cooperation with the Lambert Initiative at the University of Sydney, asked 976 respondents regarding their cannabis of cannabis for people with epilepsy, its benefits and the reasons for using marijuana, The Guardian reports.

Survey results showed that a high percentage of the respondents actually turn to medical marijuana because it can elicit "more favorable" side effects compared prescription drugs that contain anti-epileptic effects.

In fact, the survey found that 14 percent of people with epilepsy use cannabis, 90 percent of which are adults and 71 percent are children who reported success in seizure management.

Anastasia Suraeve, the lead author of the study from the Lambert Initiative, said this means the medical community cannot simply ignore the fact that a lot of people are turning to cannabis-based products in Australia.

She said this may be the indication that it is time to conduct more systematic studies in order to fully assess the effects of medicinal cannabis to people with epilepsy.

Suraeve added that the survey is an indication that Australians are starting to look into the benefits of medical cannabis in epilepsy.

However, there's not much support from the government in the field of cannabis research or the legalization of marijuana itself. This means that future studies on medical marijuana will not be subsidized by the government and will be shouldered by institutions, just like in 2015 where grandparents of a girl suffering from epilepsy donated $33 million to the University of Sydney to conduct researches, The Guardian reports.

 

 

Tagsaustralia, epilepsy, Cannabis, medical cannabis, epileptic seizures, medical marijuana, weed, health benefits of marijuana, Epilepsy Action Australia Study

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Do Gene Editing and Dogs Mix? Experts Weigh in on Genetic Editing for Breeding, Health

Good News! New Drugs BPaMZ, BPaL May Offer Fast Tuberculosis Treatment

Scientists Grow New Sensory Hair Cells to Restore Hearing Loss Using 'Special Cocktail'

Marijuana vs Cancer: Weed Can Kill Brain Cancer, New Study Explains

Scientist Counters Drug Resistant Bacteria With Aggression -- How Antibiotics Tear Apart Viruses

Join the Conversation

Tiger Triplets Debut at Taronga Zoo

Rare Indochinese Tigers Spotted in Thailand, Bolstering Hope for Nearly Extinct Species
Dinosaur
Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
Kangaroo
Video of Kangaroo on a Leash Sparks Debate: Should Wild Animals Be Treated Like Pets?
Animal Victims Of Katrina Are Evacuated From Mississippi
Dogs Used as Drugs Mules, $1 Million Worth of Heroin Stacked in Crate at JFK Airport Discovered
King Cobra
WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
space

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs

Is it Right to Sequence DNA of Newborns? Experts Weigh in on Benefits, Consequences

Elon Musk Wants to Merge Human Brains With Computers With New Venture 'Neuralink'

Breakthrough! Mass Produced Artificial Blood Now Possible in Unlimited Supply

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mexico's Tequila Makers May Halt Production
Travel

Shots, Anyone? Mexico Creates Cloud That Rains Tequila
Comets
Space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  5. 5 Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics