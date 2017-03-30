Ooops! Human Poop Found in Coca-Cola Cans in Ireland

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is currently investigating alleged human waste found in Coca-Cola cans manufactured by the Hellenic Bottling Company in Lisburn, North Ireland.

A source from Belfast Telegraph said the company's machines were turned off for 15 hours after the Coca-Cola cans, which apparently came from Germany, clogged them. The Helllenic Bottling Company halted their night-time operations after discovering what looked like human waste in a number of Coca-Cola cans.

Fortunately, no contaminated cans with human waste were released for consumer consumption.

“Detectives are investigating an incident at commercial premises in the Lisburn area following reports that a consignment of containers delivered to the premises had been contaminated," the local police told The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola has released a statement, saying that they are taking this matter seriously and are in full coordination with the Police Service of Northern Ireland for the investigation.

“The problem was identified immediately through our robust quality procedures and all of the product from the affected production was immediately impounded and will not be sold. This is an isolated incident and does not affect any products currently on sale," Coca-Cola said as quoted by Belfast Telegraph.

Meanwhile, in another part of the world, a Nigerian court has ruled that Coca-Cola products, such as Fanta and Sprite, are poisonous. The ruling said that these Coca-Cola products contain excessive levels of sunset yellow and benzoic acid, which are known to be carcinogenic, and could be deadly when drank with vitamin C.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) was awarded costs of two million naira ($6,350) for failing to meet health standards.

