naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming Mars Donald Trump

Ooops! Human Poop Found in Coca-Cola Cans in Ireland

By Monica Antonio
Mar 30, 2017 05:27 AM EDT
Coca-cola
Fortunately, no contaminated cans with human waste were released for consumer consumption.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is currently investigating alleged human waste found in Coca-Cola cans manufactured by the Hellenic Bottling Company in Lisburn, North Ireland.

A source from Belfast Telegraph said the company's machines were turned off for 15 hours after the Coca-Cola cans, which apparently came from Germany, clogged them. The Helllenic Bottling Company halted their night-time operations after discovering what looked like human waste in a number of Coca-Cola cans.

Fortunately, no contaminated cans with human waste were released for consumer consumption.

“Detectives are investigating an incident at commercial premises in the Lisburn area following reports that a consignment of containers delivered to the premises had been contaminated," the local police told The Guardian.

Read Also: WHO Calls for 20 Percent Tax on Sugary Drinks to Fight Obesity, Diabetes 

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola has released a statement, saying that they are taking this matter seriously and are in full coordination with the Police Service of Northern Ireland for the investigation.

“The problem was identified immediately through our robust quality procedures and all of the product from the affected production was immediately impounded and will not be sold. This is an isolated incident and does not affect any products currently on sale," Coca-Cola said as quoted by Belfast Telegraph.

Meanwhile, in another part of the world, a Nigerian court has ruled that Coca-Cola products, such as Fanta and Sprite, are poisonous. The ruling said that these Coca-Cola products contain excessive levels of sunset yellow and benzoic acid, which are known to be carcinogenic, and could be deadly when drank with vitamin C.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) was awarded costs of two million naira ($6,350) for failing to meet health standards.

Read Also: Soda Boycott: Coca-Cola Products Are Poisonous, Court Rules

TagsCoca-Cola, coke, coke can, Human Waste, human poop, poop, Feces, Hellenic Bottling Company, Ireland, Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Police Service of Northern Ireland

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Playing 'Tetris' Can Help Prevent PTSD, Here's How

Climate Change Could Have a Negative Impact on Mental Health

Italy Might Be the First to Approve Paid Menstrual Leave, Parliament Debating Pros and Cons

Ooops! Human Poop Found in Coca-Cola Cans in Ireland

Promising Marijuana Research to Treat Dementia Blocked by US Regulations

Join the Conversation

Giraffe in Taronga Zoo

WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
Snake
Over 30 Reptiles Mysteriously Died at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee
Animal Victims Of Katrina Are Evacuated From Mississippi
Dogs Used as Drugs Mules, $1 Million Worth of Heroin Stacked in Crate at JFK Airport Discovered
King Cobra
WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
Cats
Cats Actually Enjoy Spending Time With Their Owners, Study Shows
Do Gene Editing And Dogs Mix - Experts Weigh In On Genetic Editing For Breeding, Health
Do Gene Editing and Dogs Mix? Experts Weigh in on Genetic Editing for Breeding, Health
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
space

Journey to Mars: NASA Identifies Deep Space 'Gateway'

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot
science

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Identity Crisis: New Hypothesis Suggests Radical Changes to the Dinosaur Family Tree
tech

New Class of Carbon Nanotubes Shows Potential in Cleaning Polluted Waters

Scientists Create Quantum Computer That Can See, Recognize Trees -- How Will It Affect AI Development?

Elon Musk Wants to Merge Human Brains With Computers With New Venture 'Neuralink'

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety

Robots in China: Automated Workers Begin to Take Over Jobs, Consequences for Labor Industry
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Aurora Australis
Environment

LOOK: First Ever Aurora Australis Charter Flight Treats Travelers to Spectacular View of Southern Lights
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Hindu Devotees Gather For The Maha Kumbh
Environment

India's Ganges and Yamuna Rivers Now Have the Same Legal Rights as a Human Being
Monkeys
Animals

Wild Monkeys Help Lost Man Survive in the Amazon for 9 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  2. 2 Giraffe Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Could Be Hours Away From Labor, Countdown to Calf Begins!
  3. 3 Tasmanian Wolf Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
  4. 4 python Indonesian Villagers Cut Open 7-Meter Python to Find Missing Man Swallowed Whole [Warning, Graphic Content]
  5. 5 Massive algae blooms The Ocean Can't Breathe: Mexico-Sized Algae Bloom in the Arabian Sea Should Concern You
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics