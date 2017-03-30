WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?

The baby chase has been going on for the last two months and everybody is just wondering when will April's baby come out, or will it ever come out? (Photo : Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

April the Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park has been keeping thousands anxiously waiting for her calf.

The baby chase has been going on for the last two months and everybody is just wondering when will April's baby come out, or will it ever come out?

Recent update from the Animal Adventure Park said April the Giraffe is getting close to finally giving birth. While it said that they will not "confirm" active labor, they have confirmed that the countdown to calf has commenced.

On Monday, Animal Adventure Parl said April's calf had become still, indicating a possible "calm before the storm." The quiet spell boggled the anxious spectators, which made them question if April the Giraffe is really pregnant. The livestream Giraffe Cam has been up for two months yet no calf has appeared until now.

A post by Mashable cited that April might just be an April Fool's Day prank.

The article read: "It just can't be a coincidence that April the Giraffe, the perpetually pregnant and viral video star, is named April and that April Fools' Day is coming up."

Mashable also mentioned that Animal Adventure Park had been reaping the benefits of the viral pregnant giraffe. They currently have an apparel store inspired by April the Giraffe and different companies, such as Toys R Us, sponsoring for them.

Meanwhile, Mirror cited that the gestation period of giraffe is 13 to 15 months and it is possible that April the Giraffe was in 13 months pregnant only when the Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam started.

April is about to approach her 15th month, and while theoretically she could give birth at any moment, vets and officials could not announce labor until hooves of the calf are visible.

Once April the Giraffe starts pushing, the front hooves of the calf will come out first followed by the snout. Giraffes give birth in a standing position.

As previously mentioned by Animal Adventure Park, the calf, which will be April's fourth but first with his fifth partner Oliver, will weigh around 150 pounds and will be about 6 feet tall at birth.

Here's where you can watch April the giraffe give birth: