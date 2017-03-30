WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager

National Geographic describes king cobra as among the most venomous on the planet. They can reach 18 feet (5.5 meters) in length, making them the longest of all venomous snakes. Most of their species live in India, and they are currently classified as vulnerable (Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Snakes, especially king cobras (Ophiophagus Hannah) are notorious for being dangerous predators. However, a video currently circulating online proves otherwise.

In the video, a 12-foot king cobra was seen calmly drinking from a bottled water offered by a compassionate villager. While the villager is holding the bottled water on his right hand, his other hand is holding a snake catcher to protect himself just in case the snake decides to go aggressive on him.

King cobras are known to avoid humans as much as possible. The snake might have been too thirsty that it seek help in the village.

The unbelievable scene is definitely something that we do not witness in a lifetime.

The caption reads:

"The 12-foot-long cobra was rescued from a village in Kaiga township - where it has strayed, apparently looking for water. Some parts of southern India have been hit by drought, making water scarce. Wildlife officials say the drought has severely affected wild animals in the region."

According to Yahoo News, after providing the cobra water to drink, the team brought it to a rescue facility.

National Geographic describes king cobra as among the most venomous on the planet. They can reach 18 feet (5.5 meters) in length, making them the longest of all venomous snakes. Most of their species live in India, and they are currently classified as vulnerable.

South India is currently facing water crisis because of the extended drought. As mentioned by Hindustan Times, chief minister O Panneerselvam had already declared all 32 districts drought-affected in his memorandum to the Prime Minister. All of which are receiving deficit rainfall, with the deficit ranging from 35 to 81 percent.

The agriculture sector had been the most affected as they cannot produce crops for living. Narada News said in Tamil Nadu, 144 farmers ended their lives between October and December, 2016 because of drought

As the earth faces the detrimental effects of global warming, we must remember that more than humans, animals are most affected. The video just goes to show that no matter which species do we belong to, we all need each other to survive the challenges of Mother Nature.