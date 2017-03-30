naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming Mars Donald Trump

WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 30, 2017 04:37 AM EDT
King Cobra
National Geographic describes king cobra as among the most venomous on the planet. They can reach 18 feet (5.5 meters) in length, making them the longest of all venomous snakes. Most of their species live in India, and they are currently classified as vulnerable
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Snakes, especially king cobras (Ophiophagus Hannah) are notorious for being dangerous predators. However, a video currently circulating online proves otherwise.

In the video, a 12-foot king cobra was seen calmly drinking from a bottled water offered by a compassionate villager. While the villager is holding the bottled water on his right hand, his other hand is holding a snake catcher to protect himself just in case the snake decides to go aggressive on him.

King cobras are known to avoid humans as much as possible. The snake might have been too thirsty that it seek help in the village.

The unbelievable scene is definitely something that we do not witness in a lifetime.

The caption reads:

"The 12-foot-long cobra was rescued from a village in Kaiga township - where it has strayed, apparently looking for water. Some parts of southern India have been hit by drought, making water scarce. Wildlife officials say the drought has severely affected wild animals in the region."

According to Yahoo News, after providing the cobra water to drink, the team brought it to a rescue facility.

National Geographic describes king cobra as among the most venomous on the planet. They can reach 18 feet (5.5 meters) in length, making them the longest of all venomous snakes. Most of their species live in India, and they are currently classified as vulnerable.

South India is currently facing water crisis because of the extended drought. As mentioned by Hindustan Times, chief minister O Panneerselvam had already declared all 32 districts drought-affected in his memorandum to the Prime Minister. All of which are receiving deficit rainfall, with the deficit ranging from 35 to 81 percent.

The agriculture sector had been the most affected as they cannot produce crops for living. Narada News said in Tamil Nadu, 144 farmers ended their lives between October and December, 2016 because of drought

As the earth faces the detrimental effects of global warming, we must remember that more than humans, animals are most affected. The video just goes to show that no matter which species do we belong to, we all need each other to survive the challenges of Mother Nature.

Tagsdrought, India, king cobra, reptile, thirsty, thirsty king cobra, Drink, bottled water, water, odd, video, snake, water bottle

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?

WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager

Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Could Be Hours Away From Labor, Countdown to Calf Begins!

Indonesian Villagers Cut Open 7-Meter Python to Find Missing Man Swallowed Whole [Warning, Graphic Content]

Dogs Used as Drugs Mules, $1 Million Worth of Heroin Stacked in Crate at JFK Airport Discovered

Join the Conversation

Giraffe in Taronga Zoo

WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
Snake
Over 30 Reptiles Mysteriously Died at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee
Animal Victims Of Katrina Are Evacuated From Mississippi
Dogs Used as Drugs Mules, $1 Million Worth of Heroin Stacked in Crate at JFK Airport Discovered
King Cobra
WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
Cats
Cats Actually Enjoy Spending Time With Their Owners, Study Shows
Do Gene Editing And Dogs Mix - Experts Weigh In On Genetic Editing For Breeding, Health
Do Gene Editing and Dogs Mix? Experts Weigh in on Genetic Editing for Breeding, Health
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
space

Journey to Mars: NASA Identifies Deep Space 'Gateway'

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot
science

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Identity Crisis: New Hypothesis Suggests Radical Changes to the Dinosaur Family Tree
tech

New Class of Carbon Nanotubes Shows Potential in Cleaning Polluted Waters

Scientists Create Quantum Computer That Can See, Recognize Trees -- How Will It Affect AI Development?

Elon Musk Wants to Merge Human Brains With Computers With New Venture 'Neuralink'

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety

Robots in China: Automated Workers Begin to Take Over Jobs, Consequences for Labor Industry
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Aurora Australis
Environment

LOOK: First Ever Aurora Australis Charter Flight Treats Travelers to Spectacular View of Southern Lights
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Hindu Devotees Gather For The Maha Kumbh
Environment

India's Ganges and Yamuna Rivers Now Have the Same Legal Rights as a Human Being
Monkeys
Animals

Wild Monkeys Help Lost Man Survive in the Amazon for 9 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  2. 2 Giraffe Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Could Be Hours Away From Labor, Countdown to Calf Begins!
  3. 3 Tasmanian Wolf Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
  4. 4 python Indonesian Villagers Cut Open 7-Meter Python to Find Missing Man Swallowed Whole [Warning, Graphic Content]
  5. 5 Massive algae blooms The Ocean Can't Breathe: Mexico-Sized Algae Bloom in the Arabian Sea Should Concern You
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics