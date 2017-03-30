naturewn.com

Blue Origin: Here's What Space Tourism Would Look Like Aboard Jeff Bezos' New Shepard Capsule

By Monica Antonio
Mar 30, 2017 03:47 AM EDT
Jeff Bezos
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 17: Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin and Amazon.com, appears at a press conference to announce the new BE-4 rocket engine with Tory Bruno, CEO of United Launch Alliance, at the National Press Club September 17, 2014 in Washington, DC.
Ready to fly outside Earth? Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, has released images of its new space tourism vehicle, New Shepard, that's expected to take commercial space flight by 2018.

The new set of illustrations (see below) released Wednesday shows Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule in bespoke luxury. The spacecraft is designed with surrounding large 42.7 x 2.86 inch windows beside each seat, giving passengers a spectacular personal view of space. The window's size is more than double of the windows found in Boeing 747, Newsledge reports.

Daily Mail noted that the windows in New Shepard, which are created from layers of fracture-tough materials, are "as good as glass," transmittting 92 percent of visiblle light.

Jeff Bezos' New Shepard capsule houses six leather seats that's arranged so that they are surrounding the capsule. Apart from the large window, Blue Origin has also provided a personal view screen for each passenger to keep track of their space flight.

At the center of the New Shepard capsule is a brightly lit escape monitor with the Blue Origin logo smack right at the middle.

Read Also: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to Land Rockets on Drone Ships Just Like SpaceX 

"Our New Shepard flight test program is focused on demonstrating the performance and robustness of the system," Jeff Bezos wrote in an email to Daily Mail.

"In parallel, we’ve been designing the capsule interior with an eye toward precision engineering, safety, and comfort," he added.

Ars Technica notes that Blue Origin has not yet disclosed how much a New Shepard space flight exactly costs, but estimates say that it would be at $100,000 to $200,000 for a 10-minute flight.

Jeff Bezos' New Shepard will begin to conduct test flights with crew members this year. The capsule's launch system is designed to fly passengers up to 100 kilometers above Earth.

Read Also: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin Teases About Future Cargo Ship For Moon Base Deliveries

