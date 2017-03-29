naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming Mars Donald Trump

Over 30 Reptiles Mysteriously Died at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee

By John Raphael
Mar 29, 2017 06:17 AM EDT
Snake
Officials at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee are currently investigating the mysterious death of more than 30 reptiles in its main herpetology building.
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Officials at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee are currently investigating the mysterious death of more than 30 reptiles in its main herpetology building.

According to the report from NBC News, 33 reptiles died due to an unknown cause between the evening of March 21 and morning of March 22. The building originally housed 52 animals. The surviving animals were evacuated and treated by the zoo's animal clinic and veterinarians from the University of Tennessee's College of Veterinary Medicine.

"This is a devastating and catastrophic loss to our zoo. These animals were important ambassadors who helped so many people understand the role snakes and lizards play in the balance of nature," said Lisa New, president and CEO of Zoo Knoxville, in a statement as reported by USA Today. "It is especially difficult for our herpetologists who have dedicated their careers to caring for and advocating for these animals."

Read Also: WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest

Only the main building in the reptile area was affected. Among the reptiles that died, three belongs to critically endangered species. These three were the Louisiana pine snake, the Catalina Island rattlesnake and the Aruba Island rattlesnake. Other notable snakes that passed away during the mysterious event include a forest cobra and an albino Eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

The affected building is temporarily closed due to the investigation. Zoo officials noted that tests were already conducted in the building. These tests include checking for harmful gases and for mechanical errors in the thermostat. Officials are still waiting for the official necropsy result to finally determine what caused the deaths of the animals. However, the cause of deaths, whatever it is, did not just target snakes. It just so happens that the affected building holds the majority of the snake population.

In addition to the dead animals, zoo officials also announced that several of their endangered or threatened breeding programs were greatly affected by the mysterious deaths.

Read Also: Rare White Rhino Shot Dead by Poachers in French Zoo, Horn Sawn Off 

TagsZoo Knoxville, Reptiles, snakes, Tennessee Zoo, Tennessee zoo death

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

San Joaqin Kit Fox Population Threatened by Skin Disease Cause by Mites

Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually

War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment

Watch This Massive Alligator Casually Walk in Nature Preserve in Florida

Sad News: Last Known Living Member of Rare Tree Frog Species in Captivity Died in Georgia

Join the Conversation

Snake

Over 30 Reptiles Mysteriously Died at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee
Animal Victims Of Katrina Are Evacuated From Mississippi
Dogs Used as Drugs Mules, $1 Million Worth of Heroin Stacked in Crate at JFK Airport Discovered
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
Cats
Cats Actually Enjoy Spending Time With Their Owners, Study Shows
Do Gene Editing And Dogs Mix - Experts Weigh In On Genetic Editing For Breeding, Health
Do Gene Editing and Dogs Mix? Experts Weigh in on Genetic Editing for Breeding, Health
Parrots
Drugged-Out Parrots Raid Poppy Fields in India for Opium Fix
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
space

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity
science

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Identity Crisis: New Hypothesis Suggests Radical Changes to the Dinosaur Family Tree

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
tech

Video Games May Have Some Influence Over Sexist Attitudes

Is it Right to Sequence DNA of Newborns? Experts Weigh in on Benefits, Consequences

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety

Robot Soldiers May Arrive in Armies 'Soon,' US Lawmakers Say

Success! Dutch Solar Bike Path 'SolaRoad' to Expand Operations Until 2018
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
anti-aging
Health & Medicine

Pill of the Future: Age-Reversing Drug Shows Success in Mice, Human Trial Up Next

Most Popular

  1. 1 Aurora Australis LOOK: First Ever Aurora Australis Charter Flight Treats Travelers to Spectacular View of Southern Lights
  2. 2 Beluga whale 'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
  3. 3 Lungs Scientists Discovered Unexpected New Function of Lungs
  4. 4 Sepsis Cure Doctor Claims to Cure Sepsis Using Vitamin C, Steroids
  5. 5 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics