naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming Mars Donald Trump

Scientists Unlock Extremely Efficient Memory Gaining Method -- How Does it Work?

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 29, 2017 11:50 AM EDT
Scientists Unlock Extremely Efficient Memory Gaining Method- How Does This Work
A memorization technique used by elite memory athletes can naturally lead to "changes" in how brains work, resulting in improved memory.
(Photo : Clemens Bilan/Getty Images for Bread & Butter by Zalando)

What if you can have super memory? A new scientific technique says it could entirely be possible.

A lot of memory athletes credit their success to hours and hours of "practicing" memorization. However, some scientists theorize this are not results of practice alone or if they are somehow gifted.

According to BBC, the "gift" may be able to applied to other people as well, as there are some memorization techniques that can be learned and, at the same, trigger a lot of changes in the brain.

A new piece from Scientific American says a technique used by memory athletes can naturally lead to "changes" on how brains work, resulting in improved memory.

Martion Dresler from Radboud University in the Netherlands led a study that used a mix of behavioral tests and brain scans to compare memory champions with "the general" population. Rsults show that memory athletes consistently had different brain patterns than their normal counterparts.

However, it appears learning a common memorization technique can gradually improve memory skills and exhibit brain connection patterns that are similar to these elite memory athletes.

Dresler first matched the activity of 23 elite memory champions with control subjects based on a variety of factors. All of them eventually went a series of brain scans and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) during a resting state and a memory task.

Researchers found out that memory champions did not have anything "different" in their brain regions. In fact, they simply had different patterns of "connectivity" in the two brain states they were tested in.

The next step of the research had experimental subjects undergo six weeks of intense memory training for half an hour each day, using the classic "loci strategy." The said involves mapping new information onto familiar spatial locations in the participants' homes.

The active control group trained for a working memory task called the n-back that does not train long-term memory, while the other didn't receive such training at all.

Interestingly, the experimental subjects improved significantly at memory tasks but did not have brain changes. Their brain connection patterns however became similar to memory champions.

 

 

TagsMartin Dresler, Radboud University, Netherlands, memory, memory gaining

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Do Gene Editing and Dogs Mix? Experts Weigh in on Genetic Editing for Breeding, Health

Confirmed! Trump Signs NASA Transition Authorization Act to Send Humans to Mars

Climate Groups to Converge in DC to March Against Removal of Clean Power Plan

Marijuana Industry Will Make More Jobs Than Manufacturing in 2020 -- How Will This Happen?

Teens Using Synthetic Fake Weed Linked to Violence, Drug Abuse, Psychosis

Join the Conversation

Snake

Over 30 Reptiles Mysteriously Died at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee
Animal Victims Of Katrina Are Evacuated From Mississippi
Dogs Used as Drugs Mules, $1 Million Worth of Heroin Stacked in Crate at JFK Airport Discovered
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
Cats
Cats Actually Enjoy Spending Time With Their Owners, Study Shows
Do Gene Editing And Dogs Mix - Experts Weigh In On Genetic Editing For Breeding, Health
Do Gene Editing and Dogs Mix? Experts Weigh in on Genetic Editing for Breeding, Health
Parrots
Drugged-Out Parrots Raid Poppy Fields in India for Opium Fix
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
space

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity
science

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Identity Crisis: New Hypothesis Suggests Radical Changes to the Dinosaur Family Tree

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
tech

Video Games May Have Some Influence Over Sexist Attitudes

Is it Right to Sequence DNA of Newborns? Experts Weigh in on Benefits, Consequences

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety

Robot Soldiers May Arrive in Armies 'Soon,' US Lawmakers Say

Success! Dutch Solar Bike Path 'SolaRoad' to Expand Operations Until 2018
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
anti-aging
Health & Medicine

Pill of the Future: Age-Reversing Drug Shows Success in Mice, Human Trial Up Next

Most Popular

  1. 1 Aurora Australis LOOK: First Ever Aurora Australis Charter Flight Treats Travelers to Spectacular View of Southern Lights
  2. 2 Beluga whale 'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
  3. 3 Lungs Scientists Discovered Unexpected New Function of Lungs
  4. 4 Sepsis Cure Doctor Claims to Cure Sepsis Using Vitamin C, Steroids
  5. 5 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics