Is it Right to Sequence DNA of Newborns? Experts Weigh in on Benefits, Consequences

BabySeq is a newborn-screening study that is taking place in Brigham and Women's Hospital and Boston Childrne's Hospital, which is one of the four study sites of the NIH. (Photo : Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Any parent would want their children to be safe in the future, this is why a lot of them immediately use vaccines to ensure their child's health. But what if scientists can screen children at birth with standardized genetic tests?

This is the brewing conflict in the medical community as genome sequencing technology is further being developed. It may even be economically possible for a lot of parents, even to a point that it can become mandatory.

However, some scientists do not seem to be comfortable with the idea of fully providing a baby's genetic information to parents.

According to a Scientific American piece, the National Institutes of Health has in fact asked the help of four university medical centers around the country to see whether or not genome sequencing to map a baby's genetic code is a good option for parents.

Michelle Lewis from the John Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics said this worries her as much of parents will eventually wind up knowing that much of their child's genome is still far from developed.

She also adds that hospitals and laboratories will be understaffed if demand for tests spike, and even experts may not be able to accommodate all parents who want to get to know their children better. This is even more difficult for others with urgent medical needs to make appointments.

However, it seems this is the direction everything is going. Robert Green of BabySeq says technology will be so good and cheap that everyone will be open for genome sequencing.

BabySeq is a newborn-screening study that is taking place in Brigham and Women's Hospital and Boston Childrne's Hospital, which is one of the four study sites of the NIH.

BabySeq plans to see how parents and doctors will use genome data to improve the healthcare of babies as they grow up. Much as the potential is good however, Green still understands that "data vomiting" to parents is not exactly a good idea.

There are a lot of potentially harmful effects, especially anxiety and distress, that can come with misinterpreting information. This means doctors also have to assess the potential degree of harm telling these information may give to parents.