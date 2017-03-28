naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming Mars Donald Trump

Drugged-Out Parrots Raid Poppy Fields in India for Opium Fix

By Naia Carlos
Mar 28, 2017 10:00 AM EDT
Parrots
Wild parrots have been terrorizing the poppy fields of India, raiding the flowers for a dose of its addictive opium.
(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Something strange is going on with the parrots in India. Wild parrots have been terrorizing the poppy fields, raiding the flowers for a dose of its addictive opium.

The birds wait patiently as the farmers cut open the flower pods to help it ripen, according to a report from Daily Mail. When the coast is clear, the cunning parrots descend to munch on the stalk below the pods, where much of the opium in the plant is located. They have learned to operate quietly, so the farmers are not alerted by their presence.

Before being spotted, the parrots fly back on the trees where they proceed to sleep for hours at a time after their drug binge and even occasionally falling to their death, a report from Mirror revealed.

Read Also: Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air 

Wild parrots have been raiding the poppy fields of India since 2015 in Chhirrotgarh, Rajasthan, but recent months have the phenomenon escalating and spreading to different regions like Neemach, Madhya Pradesh 40 miles away. The situation has gotten so bad that the government's narcotics department have been issuing warnings to farmers, taking note of their decreased yield.

Opium farmer Sobharam Rathod said that parrots are swiping about ten percent of his crop.

"We have tried every trick possible to keep the birds at bay but these addicts keep coming back even at the risk of their life," he explained. "Like we keep an eye on them, but they also keep an eye on us. The moment you lower your guard the army of parrots silently swoop onto your field and take away the bulbs."

Some of the methods the farmers use to attempt scaring away the birds are firecrackers, tin drums and hurling stones at them. However, none of it has worked so far. Others have tried covering their poppy fields with nets, according to Odisha360.

Read Also: 61-Year-Old Man Contracts Rare Fatal Pneumonia from His Pet Parrots  

Tagsparrots, India, poppy, opium, animal behavior, drugged parrots, drug parrots, opium parrots

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air

Bird in Protective Goggles Creates Vortex to Aid Flight Research

Fossil of Tropical Parrot 16 Million Years Ago Discovered in Freezing Siberia

Do Dinosaurs Have Feathers? Color Patterns of Strange Parrot Lizard Could Reveal Where Dinosaurs Lived

61-Year-Old Man Contracts Rare Fatal Pneumonia from His Pet Parrots

Join the Conversation

Giraffe

WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Cats
Cats Actually Enjoy Spending Time With Their Owners, Study Shows
Do Gene Editing And Dogs Mix - Experts Weigh In On Genetic Editing For Breeding, Health
Do Gene Editing and Dogs Mix? Experts Weigh in on Genetic Editing for Breeding, Health
Parrots
Drugged-Out Parrots Raid Poppy Fields in India for Opium Fix
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
German Shepherd
Dogs Sniff Out Breast Cancer With 100 Percent Accuracy
orcas
Not Just Bad Breath: Orcas Eject Unhealthy Mix of Bacteria When They Exhale, Possibly Due to Human Waste
Monkeys
Wild Monkeys Help Lost Man Survive in the Amazon for 9 Days
space

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity
science

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Identity Crisis: New Hypothesis Suggests Radical Changes to the Dinosaur Family Tree

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
tech

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety

Robot Soldiers May Arrive in Armies 'Soon,' US Lawmakers Say

Success! Dutch Solar Bike Path 'SolaRoad' to Expand Operations Until 2018

Researchers Create Water-Jet 'Rewritable' Paper That Can Be Reused More Than 80 Times

UK Announces Ban on Electronic Devices on Middle Eastern Flights After Al-Qaeda Threat
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change
Environment

Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change

Most Popular

  1. 1 Aurora Australis LOOK: First Ever Aurora Australis Charter Flight Treats Travelers to Spectacular View of Southern Lights
  2. 2 Beluga whale 'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
  3. 3 Lungs Scientists Discovered Unexpected New Function of Lungs
  4. 4 Sepsis Cure Doctor Claims to Cure Sepsis Using Vitamin C, Steroids
  5. 5 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics