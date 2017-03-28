naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming Mars Donald Trump

The Ocean Can't Breathe: Mexico-Sized Algae Bloom in the Arabian Sea Should Concern You

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 28, 2017 06:27 AM EDT
Massive algae blooms
A dead fish is seen floating in the awful smelling algae in the St. Lucie River on July 11, 2016 in Stuart, Florida.
(Photo : Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

While this is not the first time a build-up of green slime has appeared in a body of water, there is no reason you should not be alarmed about the algae bloom in the Arabian Sea.

Science Alert noted that Noctiluca scintillans, also known as "sea sparkle," is blooming in the Arabian Sea towards India. The Mexico-sized algae bloom is reportedly caused by the algae bloom in the Gulf of Oman, which occurs twice a year.

Though the bioluminescent color may be attractive to the eyes, experts assert that the displays are a sign of climate change.

Associated Press reported that scientists from Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory blame the algae blooms to climate change, specifically melting ice in the Himalayas. The rise in ocean temperature has suffocated the ocean.

The rapid increase in the amount of CO2 emitted in the atmosphere makes the algae more poisonous. They eliminate marine population, including diatoms, which previously lies at the base of the Arabian Sea food chain.

Given that fishing sustains around 120 million people living on the edge of the Arabian Sea, the algal bloom is a massive threat in the local industry. Inhabitat notes that in 2008, an eruption of a different type of algae beached 50 tons of fish, which were starving for oxygen and rotted along the coast of Oman.

For the last decades, these dinoflagellate blooms were practically invisible. However, in the past years, they are becoming more common. The mass algae proliferation causes colossal ecosystem shift that bring about an alternate food chain altogether.

Effects of climate change in different bodies of water have become apparent for the past years. Few months ago, researchers at Griffith University in Australia found out that the brown algae has killed the corals of the Great Barrier Reef at a faster rate, citing that poison from the algae weakens the coral and supports the algae in expanding its territory.

Tagsgulf of oman, arabian sea, climate change, global warming, Toxic Algae Bloom, algae, algae blooms, ocean, Carbon emissions, giant algae bloom, algae bloom in arabian sea, Arabian Sea algae, toxic algae

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Toilet Beer, Anyone? Breweries Experiment With Beer Made From Recycled Water

Earth’s Devastating Extreme Weather Traced to Climate-Altered Jet Streams, Says Study

The Ocean Can't Breathe: Mexico-Sized Algae Bloom in the Arabian Sea Should Concern You

Avalanche in Japan Ski Resort Kills Eight People, Injures 40

'Australia's Jurassic Park': World's Most Diverse Dinosaur Tracks Identified in Kimberley's Dampier Peninsula

Join the Conversation

Giraffe

WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Cats
Cats Actually Enjoy Spending Time With Their Owners, Study Shows
Do Gene Editing And Dogs Mix - Experts Weigh In On Genetic Editing For Breeding, Health
Do Gene Editing and Dogs Mix? Experts Weigh in on Genetic Editing for Breeding, Health
Parrots
Drugged-Out Parrots Raid Poppy Fields in India for Opium Fix
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
German Shepherd
Dogs Sniff Out Breast Cancer With 100 Percent Accuracy
orcas
Not Just Bad Breath: Orcas Eject Unhealthy Mix of Bacteria When They Exhale, Possibly Due to Human Waste
Monkeys
Wild Monkeys Help Lost Man Survive in the Amazon for 9 Days
space

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity
science

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Identity Crisis: New Hypothesis Suggests Radical Changes to the Dinosaur Family Tree

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
tech

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety

Robot Soldiers May Arrive in Armies 'Soon,' US Lawmakers Say

Success! Dutch Solar Bike Path 'SolaRoad' to Expand Operations Until 2018

Researchers Create Water-Jet 'Rewritable' Paper That Can Be Reused More Than 80 Times

UK Announces Ban on Electronic Devices on Middle Eastern Flights After Al-Qaeda Threat
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change
Environment

Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change

Most Popular

  1. 1 Aurora Australis LOOK: First Ever Aurora Australis Charter Flight Treats Travelers to Spectacular View of Southern Lights
  2. 2 Beluga whale 'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
  3. 3 Lungs Scientists Discovered Unexpected New Function of Lungs
  4. 4 Sepsis Cure Doctor Claims to Cure Sepsis Using Vitamin C, Steroids
  5. 5 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics