naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming Mars Donald Trump

Toilet Beer, Anyone? Breweries Experiment With Beer Made From Recycled Water

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 28, 2017 10:28 AM EDT
Toilet
The need to conserve water has pushed humans to find ways to recycle water. BBC noted that if an average city recycled all its wastewater, it could reduce how much water it needed by 60%.
(Photo : Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

San Francisco breweries crafted beers made from purified wastewater.

Stone Brewing revealed this month their "Full Circle Pale Ale," which was made using the recycled water from Pure Water San Diego, while Ballast Point, released Padre Dam Pilsner with water from another recycling facility, Smithsonian Mag reported.

The Full Circle Pale Ale was only around five half-barrels and was limited to a special event for San Diego's recycled water campaign, part of San Diego's $3 billion project, which plans to use recycled water for one-third of its water supply within the next 20 years, Times of San Diego noted.

Fourteen other breweries participated in the Pure Water Brew Contest held this past weekend.

Mashable reported that Stone's beer was declared "fantastic" by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Stone CEO Pat Tiernan contended, the purified water used for Full Circle Pala Ale was better than the others they have used before.

Read Also: Sierra Nevada Brewery to Make 'Green' Beer Using Tesla Solar Batteries

So how did Stone process the beer?

In an interview with National Public Radio, Tim Suydam, Stone's senior water operations manager, said:

"It starts off with what we call Title 22 water. The water is secondary effluent from a wastewater treatment plant, and it goes through ... media filters, similar to what would be at a regular water treatment plant. And then it goes through a whole host of additional treatments so that the water that comes out the back end is very high quality - it's better than what comes out of the tap."

After which, it goes through, ozonation, biologically active carbon contactors, microfiltration, reverse osmosis, and UV chemical oxidation.

The need to conserve water has pushed humans to find ways to recycle water. BBC noted that if an average city recycled all its wastewater, it could reduce how much water it needed by 60 percent.

A few years ago, Bill Gates was guessed on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to chug down "poop water," and ultimately, to convince everyone that recycled water is safe to consume.

Read Also: Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet 

 

Tagsbeer, Brewery, wastewater, recycled water, water, toilet beer

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Uber's Self-Driving Truck Delivers 2000 Cases of Budweiser

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

Sierra Nevada Brewery to Make 'Green' Beer Using Tesla Solar Batteries

Scientists Claim Beer is Key to Peaceful Euthanasia

No More Bad Mornings: Controversial Drug Advisor to Develop Hangover-Free Alcohol

Join the Conversation

Giraffe

WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Cats
Cats Actually Enjoy Spending Time With Their Owners, Study Shows
Do Gene Editing And Dogs Mix - Experts Weigh In On Genetic Editing For Breeding, Health
Do Gene Editing and Dogs Mix? Experts Weigh in on Genetic Editing for Breeding, Health
Parrots
Drugged-Out Parrots Raid Poppy Fields in India for Opium Fix
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
German Shepherd
Dogs Sniff Out Breast Cancer With 100 Percent Accuracy
orcas
Not Just Bad Breath: Orcas Eject Unhealthy Mix of Bacteria When They Exhale, Possibly Due to Human Waste
Monkeys
Wild Monkeys Help Lost Man Survive in the Amazon for 9 Days
space

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity
science

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Identity Crisis: New Hypothesis Suggests Radical Changes to the Dinosaur Family Tree

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
tech

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety

Robot Soldiers May Arrive in Armies 'Soon,' US Lawmakers Say

Success! Dutch Solar Bike Path 'SolaRoad' to Expand Operations Until 2018

Researchers Create Water-Jet 'Rewritable' Paper That Can Be Reused More Than 80 Times

UK Announces Ban on Electronic Devices on Middle Eastern Flights After Al-Qaeda Threat
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change
Environment

Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change

Most Popular

  1. 1 Aurora Australis LOOK: First Ever Aurora Australis Charter Flight Treats Travelers to Spectacular View of Southern Lights
  2. 2 Beluga whale 'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
  3. 3 Lungs Scientists Discovered Unexpected New Function of Lungs
  4. 4 Sepsis Cure Doctor Claims to Cure Sepsis Using Vitamin C, Steroids
  5. 5 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics