naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change global warming Donald Trump

Wild Monkeys Help Lost Man Survive in the Amazon for 9 Days

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 27, 2017 06:22 AM EDT
Monkeys
According to Acuña, he could not find his way back. He thought he could not survive, but he was guided by a group of monkeys who "dropped him fruit and lead him to shelter and water every day."
(Photo : Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A man who got lost in the Amazon forest for nine days claims he survive with the help from wild monkeys.

The Chilean tourist, identified as Maykool Coroseo Acuña, started wandering away from his Max Adventures tour group at Madidi National Park. Fox News said he was supposed to join the group to participate in a traditional ceremony that gives thanks to Pachamama, Mother Earth, for allowing them to visit the forest.

In a report from AOL, Feizar Nava, owner of the tour company, said Acuña had been "acting a little bit strange" before he disappeared. Nava and other locals believed he had offended Mother Earth and so in return, he was lost.

After realizing he was gone, search immediately took place. After nine days, he was found dehydrated and with insect bites. 

Read Also: This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?  

National Geographic made a detailed report about the incident.

Writer Elizabeth Unger said after rangers have found Maykool, they listened to his story. According to him, he could not find his way back. He thought he could not survive, but he was guided by a group of monkeys who "dropped him fruit and lead him to shelter and water every day."

So what made him break away from the group?

Maykool said he did not know either. But the night he disappeared, there was an urge to run deep in the forest.

"I started running," he said. "I was wearing sandals and I said no, they would slow me down. I threw away the sandals, then the cell phone and my flashlight. And after running so much, I stopped under a tree and I started thinking. What had I done, what was I doing? And when I wanted to get back it wasn't possible."

Ungers said there hadn't been a single forest visitor gone missing over the last fifteen years.

According to the report, locals believe that the lowland in Bolivia is full of mystery and that in that mystical area, mischievous sprite called Duende resides. Any chance that you offend Pachamama, she will call on the Duende to hide you in another dimension. The belief is so strong that even law enforcement recognizes them.

Read Also: The Amazon Rainforest Is Being Destroyed at the Fastest Rate Ever  

Tagsforest, Amazon, Bolivia, monkeys, duende, supernatural, Maykool Coroseo Acuña, lost man survive amazon

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Wild Monkeys Help Lost Man Survive in the Amazon for 9 Days

Not Just Bad Breath: Orcas Eject Unhealthy Mix of Bacteria When They Exhale, Possibly Due to Human Waste

Dogs Sniff Out Breast Cancer With 100 Percent Accuracy

'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming

Ooops! 17-Year-Old British Schoolboy Emails NASA to Correct 'Faulty' Data

Join the Conversation

Fiesta De San Fermin Running Of The Bulls - Day 8

Raging Bull Rams 11-Inch Horn Up Matador's Butt [Watch Video]
Asian Elephants
Endangered Wild Elephant in Cambodia Electrocuted to Death
Exxon Valdez Oil Disaster 15 Years Later
Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says
Goat
Goat Yoga: New Fitness Craze Hits People, Animals Around the World
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Now One Month Past Due, Pygmy Goat Beats Her in Labor Race
Exxon Valdez Oil Disaster 15 Years Later
Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says
bumblebee
Conservation Win: Rusty Patched Bumblebees Now Officially Listed as Endangered
biosecurity dog
'We Had No Choice': Runaway Bomb Sniffing Dog Shot Dead in Auckland Airport
YSea turtle
Goodbye, Banks: Endangered Sea Turtle Who Swallowed Nearly 1,000 Coins in Thailand Dies
The Husky Dog Club Prepares For The Aviemore Annual Sled Rally
Even Dogs Have Gotten Into the Plastic Surgery Craze With Botox, Nose Jobs and More
Kea Parrot
Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
space

Supermassive Black Hole Kicked Out of Its Galactic Core by Powerful Gravitational Waves

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity

NASA Spots Breaks on Mars Curiosity Rover Wheels -- Will This Impede Data Gathering and Mission to Mars?

Fast Radio Bursts' (FRBs) Could Be Sign of Extraterrestrial Intelligence, Says Harvard Scientist
science

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Identity Crisis: New Hypothesis Suggests Radical Changes to the Dinosaur Family Tree

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Venom of Deadliest Spider in Australia Could Prevent Brain Damage Caused by Stroke

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?
tech

New Smartphone App Measures Your Sperm Count at Home, Here's How

UK Announces Ban on Electronic Devices on Middle Eastern Flights After Al-Qaeda Threat

MIT Engineers Create 'Tree-on-a-chip' to Mimic Pumping Mechanism of Plants

40 Gbps: This New Type of Li-Fi Is 100 Times Faster Than Wi-Fi!

Confirmed! Trump Signs NASA Transition Authorization Act to Send Humans to Mars
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
The Richard III Society Reveal A Facial Reconstruction Of Richard III
Biology

Back From the Dead: Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man Who Died 700 Years Ago
Skull
Environment

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Most Popular

  1. 1 Improved plastic solar cells can absorb more energy Synlight: Germany Turns on World's Largest Artificial Sun to Create Climate-Friendly Fuel
  2. 2 Scientists Figure Out Way To Quickly AND Safely Thaw Cryopreserved Tissue - How Does This Work Scientists Figure Out Way to Quickly and Safely Thaw Cryopreserved Tissue -- How Does It Work?
  3. 3 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  4. 4 Spinach Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves
  5. 5 Tardigrade Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics