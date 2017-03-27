naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming Mars Donald Trump

Birth Alert: 'Bonnie and Clyde' Capybaras in Toronto Zoo Give Birth to Triplets!

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 27, 2017 10:51 AM EDT
capybara
Capybaras are listed as least concern by the IUCN.
(Photo : Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

High Park Zoo's celebrity capybara couple, dubbed Bonnie and Clyde, just had three babies. The duo were named as such after they broke free from the Toronto zoo last spring.

Photos of their offsprings born on Feb. 23 were shared by the City of Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation department on their social media page.

"The couple credits their long time apart this summer wandering the wilderness of Toronto's High Park for the kindling of their passion, and now they have three adorable pups to show for it," the zoo said.

While the park claimed that their babies were conceived during their escape, Inside Halton said the opposite, citing that capybaras' gestation period is four to five months. Thus, most likely, the babies were conceived not while the pair was famously on "honeymoon," but when they were already home.

Global CTV News reported that the three babies have no names yet. They are hoping to have the public choose names for Bonnie and Clyde's brood at some point.

Meanwhile, to better take care of the newborn capybaras, the Toronto Parks and Trees Foundation, which works with the city and private groups to improve the city's parks and public spaces, launched a "baby registry." Funds collected will be used to upgrade the facilities of the zoo such as enlarging their small pond so they will have more room to swim, and upgrading gates and fences, CBC News reported.

"Your donations will support the new capybara family and the entire community of animals at the zoo," Toronto Parks and Trees Foundation said on its website.

Capybara is the largest rodent in the world, standing 1.5 feet tall. It has a long, light brown, shaggy hair, with a face that looks like a beaver's. However, unlike other rodents, it has no tail.

Mother Nature News notes they are semiaquatic and they eat plants. They have teeth that do not stop growing, so they need to chew on barks and trees to keep them from growing too long.

Given the right conditions, they can live up to 12 years. Capybaras are listed as least concern by the IUCN.

Tagsbirth, pups, capybara, Rodent, bonnie and clyde, capybaras give birth, Toronto Zoo, bonnie and clyde babies, capybabies

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Now One Month Past Due, Pygmy Goat Beats Her in Labor Race

April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]

Indonesia’s 'Zoo of Death' Sparking Anger from Activists Due to Growing Number of Animal Deaths

'Animal Inside Out' Exhibit Gives You A Peek Inside An Animal’s Body

Animal Deaths Continue at Bonbin Surabaya, Indonesia's 'Zoo of Death'

Join the Conversation

Beluga whale

'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
German Shepherd
Dogs Sniff Out Breast Cancer With 100 Percent Accuracy
orcas
Not Just Bad Breath: Orcas Eject Unhealthy Mix of Bacteria When They Exhale, Possibly Due to Human Waste
Monkeys
Wild Monkeys Help Lost Man Survive in the Amazon for 9 Days
capybara
Birth Alert: 'Bonnie and Clyde' Capybaras in Toronto Zoo Give Birth to Triplets!
Caterpillar
Two-Headed Snake That Baffled the Internet Turns Out to Be a Caterpillar
Fiesta De San Fermin Running Of The Bulls - Day 8
Raging Bull Rams 11-Inch Horn Up Matador's Butt [Watch Video]
Asian Elephants
Endangered Wild Elephant in Cambodia Electrocuted to Death
Goat
Goat Yoga: New Fitness Craze Hits People, Animals Around the World
space

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Hologram Stephen Hawking Speaks in a Conference in Hong Kong

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Supermassive Black Hole Kicked Out of Its Galactic Core by Powerful Gravitational Waves

NASA's Johnson Space Center, ISS Crew Prepare Upcoming Spacewalks, First of Three Started Friday
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Hologram Stephen Hawking Speaks in a Conference in Hong Kong

Robot Soldiers May Arrive in Armies 'Soon,' US Lawmakers Say

New Smartphone App Measures Your Sperm Count at Home, Here's How

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

This Solar-Powered Electronic Skin Proves More Sensitive Than Actual Human Skin
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change
Environment

Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change

Most Popular

  1. 1 Aurora Australis LOOK: First Ever Aurora Australis Charter Flight Treats Travelers to Spectacular View of Southern Lights
  2. 2 Beluga whale 'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
  3. 3 Lungs Scientists Discovered Unexpected New Function of Lungs
  4. 4 Sepsis Cure Doctor Claims to Cure Sepsis Using Vitamin C, Steroids
  5. 5 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics