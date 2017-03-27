Birth Alert: 'Bonnie and Clyde' Capybaras in Toronto Zoo Give Birth to Triplets!

High Park Zoo's celebrity capybara couple, dubbed Bonnie and Clyde, just had three babies. The duo were named as such after they broke free from the Toronto zoo last spring.

Photos of their offsprings born on Feb. 23 were shared by the City of Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation department on their social media page.

"The couple credits their long time apart this summer wandering the wilderness of Toronto's High Park for the kindling of their passion, and now they have three adorable pups to show for it," the zoo said.

While the park claimed that their babies were conceived during their escape, Inside Halton said the opposite, citing that capybaras' gestation period is four to five months. Thus, most likely, the babies were conceived not while the pair was famously on "honeymoon," but when they were already home.

Famous, fugitive capybaras welcome 3 new accomplices https://t.co/oY0JXXc4Se pic.twitter.com/e0ffdZ3ucF — CBC News (@CBCNews) March 23, 2017

Global CTV News reported that the three babies have no names yet. They are hoping to have the public choose names for Bonnie and Clyde's brood at some point.

Meanwhile, to better take care of the newborn capybaras, the Toronto Parks and Trees Foundation, which works with the city and private groups to improve the city's parks and public spaces, launched a "baby registry." Funds collected will be used to upgrade the facilities of the zoo such as enlarging their small pond so they will have more room to swim, and upgrading gates and fences, CBC News reported.

"Your donations will support the new capybara family and the entire community of animals at the zoo," Toronto Parks and Trees Foundation said on its website.

Capybara is the largest rodent in the world, standing 1.5 feet tall. It has a long, light brown, shaggy hair, with a face that looks like a beaver's. However, unlike other rodents, it has no tail.

Mother Nature News notes they are semiaquatic and they eat plants. They have teeth that do not stop growing, so they need to chew on barks and trees to keep them from growing too long.

Given the right conditions, they can live up to 12 years. Capybaras are listed as least concern by the IUCN.