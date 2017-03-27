Texas Woman Horrified After Finding Teeth in Her Barbacoa Tacos -- Are They Real?

A woman from Texas was shocked after finding what looks like teeth while eating some Barbacoa tacos from El Rincon Mexican Restaurant. (Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A woman from Texas got the shock of her life after finding what looks like teeth while eating some Barbacoa tacos from El Rincon Mexican Restaurant.

On March 19, Courtney Aguilar posted a picture on Facebook showing a strip of meat that looks like it's attached to some small teeth. The post has been deleted but you can see a screengrab here.

"When you order Barbacoa tacos but get teeth instead," Aguilar wrote in her post. She said that upon asking a waitress in El Rincon Mexican Restaurant about it, the server confirmed that they were "baby teeth."

The Texas restaurant was quick to respond to Aguilar's post, saying that what she found were not teeth but were cow lips.

"We admit cow lips are not the most attractive food item and can resemble teeth. Unfortunately, it made its way into this customer's dish," Roger Baza, manager of El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, told My San Antonio.

El Rincon clarified Aguilar's claim on a March 21 Facebook post. The restaurant said they buy their barbacoa pre-made from an FDA-approved vendor, but due to the incident, they will not continue doing business with them. The restaurant added that they will stop selling barbacoa tacos for the mean time until they find another vendor.

El Rincon's alleged vendor, Laxson, also spoke up regarding the issue.

Meanwhile, El Rincon Mexican Restaurant has taken full responsibility of the recent incident, which has hit a major blow on them.

“Our restaurant depends on our customers and our restaurant has been in business 26 years because of them so we do not take this lightly and hope to have barbacoa back on the menu soon," Baza told CBSN. “We are exploring all options to deliver the best possible product at a reasonable price."