naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change global warming Donald Trump

Texas Woman Horrified After Finding Teeth in Her Barbacoa Tacos -- Are They Real?

By Monica Antonio
Mar 27, 2017 05:24 AM EDT
tacos
A woman from Texas was shocked after finding what looks like teeth while eating some Barbacoa tacos from El Rincon Mexican Restaurant.
(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A woman from Texas got the shock of her life after finding what looks like teeth while eating some Barbacoa tacos from El Rincon Mexican Restaurant.

On March 19, Courtney Aguilar posted a picture on Facebook showing a strip of meat that looks like it's attached to some small teeth. The post has been deleted but you can see a screengrab here.

"When you order Barbacoa tacos but get teeth instead," Aguilar wrote in her post. She said that upon asking a waitress in El Rincon Mexican Restaurant about it, the server confirmed that they were "baby teeth."

The Texas restaurant was quick to respond to Aguilar's post, saying that what she found were not teeth but were cow lips.

"We admit cow lips are not the most attractive food item and can resemble teeth. Unfortunately, it made its way into this customer's dish," Roger Baza, manager of El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, told My San Antonio.

El Rincon clarified Aguilar's claim on a March 21 Facebook post. The restaurant said they buy their barbacoa pre-made from an FDA-approved vendor, but due to the incident, they will not continue doing business with them. The restaurant added that they will stop selling barbacoa tacos for the mean time until they find another vendor.

El Rincon's alleged vendor, Laxson, also spoke up regarding the issue.

“We admit cow lips are not the most attractive food item and can resemble teeth. Unfortunately, it made its way into this customer’s dish," the company said in a statement sent to CBSN. Laxson further explained that cow lips are not traditionally part of a barbacoa but it's edible.

Meanwhile, El Rincon Mexican Restaurant has taken full responsibility of the recent incident, which has hit a major blow on them.

“Our restaurant depends on our customers and our restaurant has been in business 26 years because of them so we do not take this lightly and hope to have barbacoa back on the menu soon," Baza told CBSN. “We are exploring all options to deliver the best possible product at a reasonable price."

Tagstexas, Courtney Aguilar, El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, barbacoa tacos, barbacoa tacos teeth, baby teeth, cow lips, Roger Baza, El Rincon tacos, teeth in tacos, Laxson, FDA, Meat

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

$35 Lion Meat Tacos Cause Public Roar In Florida [VIDEO]

Doctor Claims to Cure Sepsis Using Vitamin C, Steroids

Dogs Sniff Out Breast Cancer With 100 Percent Accuracy

Texas Woman Horrified After Finding Teeth in Her Barbacoa Tacos -- Are They Real?

New Smartphone App Measures Your Sperm Count at Home, Here's How

Join the Conversation

Fiesta De San Fermin Running Of The Bulls - Day 8

Raging Bull Rams 11-Inch Horn Up Matador's Butt [Watch Video]
Asian Elephants
Endangered Wild Elephant in Cambodia Electrocuted to Death
Exxon Valdez Oil Disaster 15 Years Later
Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says
Goat
Goat Yoga: New Fitness Craze Hits People, Animals Around the World
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Now One Month Past Due, Pygmy Goat Beats Her in Labor Race
Exxon Valdez Oil Disaster 15 Years Later
Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says
bumblebee
Conservation Win: Rusty Patched Bumblebees Now Officially Listed as Endangered
biosecurity dog
'We Had No Choice': Runaway Bomb Sniffing Dog Shot Dead in Auckland Airport
YSea turtle
Goodbye, Banks: Endangered Sea Turtle Who Swallowed Nearly 1,000 Coins in Thailand Dies
The Husky Dog Club Prepares For The Aviemore Annual Sled Rally
Even Dogs Have Gotten Into the Plastic Surgery Craze With Botox, Nose Jobs and More
Kea Parrot
Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
space

Supermassive Black Hole Kicked Out of Its Galactic Core by Powerful Gravitational Waves

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity

NASA Spots Breaks on Mars Curiosity Rover Wheels -- Will This Impede Data Gathering and Mission to Mars?

Fast Radio Bursts' (FRBs) Could Be Sign of Extraterrestrial Intelligence, Says Harvard Scientist
science

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Identity Crisis: New Hypothesis Suggests Radical Changes to the Dinosaur Family Tree

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Venom of Deadliest Spider in Australia Could Prevent Brain Damage Caused by Stroke

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?
tech

New Smartphone App Measures Your Sperm Count at Home, Here's How

UK Announces Ban on Electronic Devices on Middle Eastern Flights After Al-Qaeda Threat

MIT Engineers Create 'Tree-on-a-chip' to Mimic Pumping Mechanism of Plants

40 Gbps: This New Type of Li-Fi Is 100 Times Faster Than Wi-Fi!

Confirmed! Trump Signs NASA Transition Authorization Act to Send Humans to Mars
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
The Richard III Society Reveal A Facial Reconstruction Of Richard III
Biology

Back From the Dead: Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man Who Died 700 Years Ago
Skull
Environment

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Most Popular

  1. 1 Improved plastic solar cells can absorb more energy Synlight: Germany Turns on World's Largest Artificial Sun to Create Climate-Friendly Fuel
  2. 2 Scientists Figure Out Way To Quickly AND Safely Thaw Cryopreserved Tissue - How Does This Work Scientists Figure Out Way to Quickly and Safely Thaw Cryopreserved Tissue -- How Does It Work?
  3. 3 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  4. 4 Spinach Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves
  5. 5 Tardigrade Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics