naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming Mars Donald Trump

Scientists Cook Up New Kind of Matter: Self-Propelling Liquid

By Naia Carlos
Mar 27, 2017 09:28 AM EDT
Rain Raises Hope In Drought Stricken Area
A new state of matter is in the works by a team from Brandeis University: self-propelling liquid.
(Photo : Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Researchers from the Brandeis University have taken a significant leap in the creation of a new state of matter: a liquid that's able to move on its own without the aid of human action or even gravity.

According to an official report from Brandeis, the team from the university's Materials Research Science and Engineering Center reached a breakthrough in the laboratory when they were able to reproduce a complex series of processes that allows cells to change shape and adapt to the environment. The building blocks of the cell's structure are known as microtubules, which are capable of self-transformation.

For their experiment, the scientists extracted microtubules from a cow's brain and put it in a watery solution, adding kinesine and adenosine triphospohate (ATP), two other cellular molecules. The kinesin molecule linked the microtubules, which aligned with each other.

Meanwhile, the ATP operated as a fuel source so the kinesin was able to self-propel. The microtubules split apart as the molecule's top and bottom went in opposite directions. Then new kinesin linked two different microtubules together, starting the cycle over and over again.

This process caused swirling patterns to appear in the solutions, and the team succeeded in getting the swirls to move in the same direction. It's a simplified version of the same action that occurs in cells.

"Oddly, this behavior was independent of scale; as long as the aspect ratio of the geometry was chosen appropriately, flows were observed for a wide range of system dimensions," the researchers noted in their study.

The potential of a self-propelling liquid has a number of real world applications. One major innovation that could benefit from this recent breakthrough is getting oil to flow through a pipeline with the need for pumping.

The findings of the team were published in the journal Science.

Tagsmatter, science, Brandeis University, state of matter, new state of matter

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Create New Form of Matter: 'Supersolids' Are Solid and Liquid at the Same Time

Scientists Observe Light from Antimatter; Unique Optical Spectrum Explained

Scientists Discovered Unexpected New Function of Lungs

Dumb Luck Plays a Crucial Role in Developing Cancers

Physicists Confirm Second 'Layer' of Information in DNA -- What Does It Do?

Join the Conversation

Beluga whale

'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
German Shepherd
Dogs Sniff Out Breast Cancer With 100 Percent Accuracy
orcas
Not Just Bad Breath: Orcas Eject Unhealthy Mix of Bacteria When They Exhale, Possibly Due to Human Waste
Monkeys
Wild Monkeys Help Lost Man Survive in the Amazon for 9 Days
capybara
Birth Alert: 'Bonnie and Clyde' Capybaras in Toronto Zoo Give Birth to Triplets!
Caterpillar
Two-Headed Snake That Baffled the Internet Turns Out to Be a Caterpillar
Fiesta De San Fermin Running Of The Bulls - Day 8
Raging Bull Rams 11-Inch Horn Up Matador's Butt [Watch Video]
Asian Elephants
Endangered Wild Elephant in Cambodia Electrocuted to Death
Goat
Goat Yoga: New Fitness Craze Hits People, Animals Around the World
space

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Hologram Stephen Hawking Speaks in a Conference in Hong Kong

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Supermassive Black Hole Kicked Out of Its Galactic Core by Powerful Gravitational Waves

NASA's Johnson Space Center, ISS Crew Prepare Upcoming Spacewalks, First of Three Started Friday
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Hologram Stephen Hawking Speaks in a Conference in Hong Kong

Robot Soldiers May Arrive in Armies 'Soon,' US Lawmakers Say

New Smartphone App Measures Your Sperm Count at Home, Here's How

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

This Solar-Powered Electronic Skin Proves More Sensitive Than Actual Human Skin
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change
Environment

Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change

Most Popular

  1. 1 Aurora Australis LOOK: First Ever Aurora Australis Charter Flight Treats Travelers to Spectacular View of Southern Lights
  2. 2 Beluga whale 'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
  3. 3 Lungs Scientists Discovered Unexpected New Function of Lungs
  4. 4 Sepsis Cure Doctor Claims to Cure Sepsis Using Vitamin C, Steroids
  5. 5 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics