naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change global warming Donald Trump

Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 27, 2017 05:59 AM EDT
Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change
Multiple cities and even historical monuments have shut their lights in support for Earth Hour 2017. The campaign hopes to boost the support and clamor for the usage of renewable energy to fight climate change.
(Photo : Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Various cities and historical monuments around the world have shut off their lights in support for Earth Hour 2017. The campaign hopes to boost the support and clamor for the usage of renewable energy to fight climate change.

According to Physics.org, monuments such as the Luna Park and Sydney Harbour Bridge, as well as the Empire State Building and the United Nations in New York, have joined Earth Hour 2017.

Over in other countries, the Eiffel Tower in France, the Kremlin in Russia, the Acropolis in Greece, and the Opera House in Sydney also participated.

In Shwedagon, Myanmar, 10,000 oil lamps were lit to spread the message on climate change. Eiffel Tower shut down for five minutes, while the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world's tallest building, went dark for an hour.

VOA News said that in Britain, around 270 landmarks were switched off in celebration of Earth Hour. In Berlin, the famed Brandenburg Gate and its City Hall had it lights shut off, alongside 300 other German cities that participated in the event.

Read Also: Refreezing the Arctic for $500 Billion Per Year Could Slow Down Global Warming 

The Earth Hour officially started in Sydney in 2007 and eventually became a worldwide campaign. The World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) has been organizing the event since then.

Coordinator Siddarth Das said the Earth Hour campaign hopes to spread the message regarding climate change as a major issue that should be a worldwide concern. Earth Hour also hopes to emphasize the damage climate change has done to the planet.

"For that symbolic moment to turn into the global movement it is today, is really humbling and speaks volumes about the powerful role of people in issues that affect their lives," he said.

Last year, scientists have recorded the planet's hottest temperature. To minimize the effects of climate change, nations world wide have pledged, under the Paris Agreement of 2015, to minimize limit global warming to well below two degrees Celsius.

This is the most acceptable level in which mankind may still avoid worst-case scenarios regarding sea level rise, droughts, and extreme flooding.

Read Also: 'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming

TagsEarth Hour 2017, Earth Hour, climate change, global warming, wwf, World Wildlife Fund

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Researchers Create Water-Jet 'Rewritable' Paper That Can Be Reused More Than 80 Times

Success! Dutch Solar Bike Path 'SolaRoad' to Expand Operations Until 2018

Japanese Scientists Create Flexible Fabric That's 5 Times Stronger Than Carbon Steel

Climate Groups to Converge in DC to March Against Removal of Clean Power Plan

Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall

Join the Conversation

Fiesta De San Fermin Running Of The Bulls - Day 8

Raging Bull Rams 11-Inch Horn Up Matador's Butt [Watch Video]
Asian Elephants
Endangered Wild Elephant in Cambodia Electrocuted to Death
Exxon Valdez Oil Disaster 15 Years Later
Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says
Goat
Goat Yoga: New Fitness Craze Hits People, Animals Around the World
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Now One Month Past Due, Pygmy Goat Beats Her in Labor Race
Exxon Valdez Oil Disaster 15 Years Later
Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says
bumblebee
Conservation Win: Rusty Patched Bumblebees Now Officially Listed as Endangered
biosecurity dog
'We Had No Choice': Runaway Bomb Sniffing Dog Shot Dead in Auckland Airport
YSea turtle
Goodbye, Banks: Endangered Sea Turtle Who Swallowed Nearly 1,000 Coins in Thailand Dies
The Husky Dog Club Prepares For The Aviemore Annual Sled Rally
Even Dogs Have Gotten Into the Plastic Surgery Craze With Botox, Nose Jobs and More
Kea Parrot
Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
space

Supermassive Black Hole Kicked Out of Its Galactic Core by Powerful Gravitational Waves

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity

NASA Spots Breaks on Mars Curiosity Rover Wheels -- Will This Impede Data Gathering and Mission to Mars?

Fast Radio Bursts' (FRBs) Could Be Sign of Extraterrestrial Intelligence, Says Harvard Scientist
science

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Identity Crisis: New Hypothesis Suggests Radical Changes to the Dinosaur Family Tree

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Venom of Deadliest Spider in Australia Could Prevent Brain Damage Caused by Stroke

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?
tech

New Smartphone App Measures Your Sperm Count at Home, Here's How

UK Announces Ban on Electronic Devices on Middle Eastern Flights After Al-Qaeda Threat

MIT Engineers Create 'Tree-on-a-chip' to Mimic Pumping Mechanism of Plants

40 Gbps: This New Type of Li-Fi Is 100 Times Faster Than Wi-Fi!

Confirmed! Trump Signs NASA Transition Authorization Act to Send Humans to Mars
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
The Richard III Society Reveal A Facial Reconstruction Of Richard III
Biology

Back From the Dead: Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man Who Died 700 Years Ago
Skull
Environment

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Most Popular

  1. 1 Improved plastic solar cells can absorb more energy Synlight: Germany Turns on World's Largest Artificial Sun to Create Climate-Friendly Fuel
  2. 2 Scientists Figure Out Way To Quickly AND Safely Thaw Cryopreserved Tissue - How Does This Work Scientists Figure Out Way to Quickly and Safely Thaw Cryopreserved Tissue -- How Does It Work?
  3. 3 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  4. 4 Spinach Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves
  5. 5 Tardigrade Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics