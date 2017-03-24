naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change global warming Donald Trump

Ooops! 17-Year-Old British Schoolboy Emails NASA to Correct 'Faulty' Data

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 24, 2017 09:18 AM EDT
International Space Station
Negative energy may occur, but it is rare and therefore, is only expected to occur once in a six-month period. However, Miles have found negative energy recorded multiple times.
(Photo : NASA)

A British teenager has emailed scientists at NASA to tell them that their data is faulty.

According to International Business Times, Miles Soloman, who is studying physics, chemistry and advanced math at Tapton Secondary School in Sheffied, is taking part in a project run by the Institute for Research in Schools (IRIS).

The project give the students a chance to work on real data collected by the International Space Station (ISS) as it orbits the Earth.

As the 17-year-old schoolboy was looking at the data taken in space from December 2015 to June 2016, he noticed that the radiation sensors on the ISS were recording false data.

Miles's teacher and head of physics, James O'Neill, told BBC Radio 4's World at One programme, "We were all discussing the data but he just suddenly perked up in one of the sessions and went 'why does it say there's -1 energy here?'"

Miles said there is no such thing as negative energy. While NASA said they appreciate that Miles tagged them, the issue was already known even before Miles brought it up.

Atlas Obsucra reported that negative energy may occur, but it is rare and therefore, is only expected to occur once in a six-month period. However, Miles have found negative energy recorded multiple times.

"They thought they had corrected for this. The problem is that some of the algorithms which converted the raw data were slightly off, and therefore when they did the conversion, they wound up with a negative number," physicist Lawrence Pinsky from the University of Houston, who is involved with the project said, as quoted by Science Alert.

Prof. Larry Pinksy, from the University of Houston, told Radio 4 that the recent incident shows the importance of the IRIS projects, and believes that the students will find more interesting things.

Meanwhile, NASA even invited Solomon to further look on the anomaly. He hopes that his discovery will inspire the students to become next generation scientists.

TagsInternational Space Station, Institute for Research in Schools, NASA, NASA faulty data, British teen, British schoolboy, Miles Solomon

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Ooops! 17-Year-Old British Schoolboy Emails NASA to Correct 'Faulty' Data

Endangered Wild Elephant in Cambodia Electrocuted to Death

Raging Bull Rams 11-Inch Horn Up Matador's Butt [Watch Video]

Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says

Goat Yoga: New Fitness Craze Hits People, Animals Around the World

Join the Conversation

Goat

Goat Yoga: New Fitness Craze Hits People, Animals Around the World
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Now One Month Past Due, Pygmy Goat Beats Her in Labor Race
Exxon Valdez Oil Disaster 15 Years Later
Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says
bumblebee
Conservation Win: Rusty Patched Bumblebees Now Officially Listed as Endangered
biosecurity dog
'We Had No Choice': Runaway Bomb Sniffing Dog Shot Dead in Auckland Airport
YSea turtle
Goodbye, Banks: Endangered Sea Turtle Who Swallowed Nearly 1,000 Coins in Thailand Dies
The Husky Dog Club Prepares For The Aviemore Annual Sled Rally
Even Dogs Have Gotten Into the Plastic Surgery Craze With Botox, Nose Jobs and More
crocodile
Dead Body of 8-Year-Old Boy Retrieved From Crocodile's Belly [Warning: Graphic Content]
Kea Parrot
Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
space

Ooops! 17-Year-Old British Schoolboy Emails NASA to Correct 'Faulty' Data

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity

Confirmed! Trump Signs NASA Transition Authorization Act to Send Humans to Mars

Mars Volcano, Dinosaurs Went Extinct at the Same Time
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Venom of Deadliest Spider in Australia Could Prevent Brain Damage Caused by Stroke

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?

US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
tech

This Self-Sustaining, Bacteria-Powered Fuel Cell Can Generate Power for 13 Straight Days

Success! Dutch Solar Bike Path 'SolaRoad' to Expand Operations Until 2018

UK Announces Ban on Electronic Devices on Middle Eastern Flights After Al-Qaeda Threat

MIT Engineers Create 'Tree-on-a-chip' to Mimic Pumping Mechanism of Plants

Future of Data Storage: DNA Can Store Earth's Data in Just One Room, Experts Explain
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Full Moon Over the U.S. Capitol
News

Stargazing 2017: 'Pink Full Moon' to Appear This April -- Here's What You Need to Know
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
News

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
Skull
News

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago
Iceland
News

EXPLAINED: Strange Symmetrical Zigzag Patterns Appear in Iceland

Most Popular

  1. 1 Improved plastic solar cells can absorb more energy Synlight: Germany Turns on World's Largest Artificial Sun to Create Climate-Friendly Fuel
  2. 2 Scientists Figure Out Way To Quickly AND Safely Thaw Cryopreserved Tissue - How Does This Work Scientists Figure Out Way to Quickly and Safely Thaw Cryopreserved Tissue -- How Does It Work?
  3. 3 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  4. 4 Spinach Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves
  5. 5 Tardigrade Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics