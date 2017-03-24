naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change global warming Spacex

The Future of Weed: Illinois Pushes to Legalize Recreational Marijuana Use

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 24, 2017 05:28 AM EDT
Medical Marijuana Advocates Protest Police Raids
If the bills are passed, Illinois would be the first Midwestern state to allow the general public to purchase marijuana.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Lawmakers in Illinois are proposing to legalize the use of recreational marijuana. This is courtesy of a few bills that were introduced this March, which may make it legal for adults 21 years old and above to buy, posses and grow marijuana on a limited level.

If the bills are passed, Illinois would be the first Midwestern state to allow the general public to purchase marijuana, Marijuana Policy Project reports.

According to Chicago Tribune, the bills cover various aspects of cultivating marijuana. The bills will allow Illinois to license and regulate people and businesses involved in the industry. They will also push for safety regulations such as testing and labeling requirements.

For instance, the measure will allow residents to possess up to 28 grams of marijuana and grow five plants. Marijuana will also be taxed at a rate of $50 per ounce (wholesale), exclusive of the standard 6.25 percent sales tax of Illinois.

The law would also allow medical marijuana dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana for a year before newly licensed businesses can fully enter the marijuana market.

"If we bring this out in the open, we can generate revenue legally rather than for the black market," Sen. Heather Steans told Chicago Tribune.

Rep. Kelly Cassidy said that removing the criminal element of marijuana and regulating the product will result to safer communities.

The Marijuana Police Project estimates that Illinois may be able to generate $350 million to $700 million in revenue per year.

Illinois currently has a program that allows the sale of marijuana to patients that have cancer or AIDS. However, only 17,000 patients have been able to purchase medical marijuana, as there have to be broad qualifying conditions to be allowed for purchase.

TagsUnited States, Illinois, weed, marijuana, Marijuana legalization, Illinois legalize marijuana, recreational marijuana

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Confirmed! Trump Signs NASA Transition Authorization Act to Send Humans to Mars

Climate Groups to Converge in DC to March Against Removal of Clean Power Plan

Marijuana Industry WIll Make More Jobs Than Manufacturing in 2020 -- How Will This Happen?

Teens Using Synthetic Fake Weed Linked to Violence, Drug Abuse, Psychosis

Good News! New Drugs BPaMZ, BPaL May Offer Fast Tuberculosis Treatment

Join the Conversation

Goat

Goat Yoga: New Fitness Craze Hits People, Animals Around the World
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Now One Month Past Due, Pygmy Goat Beats Her in Labor Race
Exxon Valdez Oil Disaster 15 Years Later
Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says
bumblebee
Conservation Win: Rusty Patched Bumblebees Now Officially Listed as Endangered
biosecurity dog
'We Had No Choice': Runaway Bomb Sniffing Dog Shot Dead in Auckland Airport
YSea turtle
Goodbye, Banks: Endangered Sea Turtle Who Swallowed Nearly 1,000 Coins in Thailand Dies
The Husky Dog Club Prepares For The Aviemore Annual Sled Rally
Even Dogs Have Gotten Into the Plastic Surgery Craze With Botox, Nose Jobs and More
crocodile
Dead Body of 8-Year-Old Boy Retrieved From Crocodile's Belly [Warning: Graphic Content]
Kea Parrot
Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
space

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity

Confirmed! Trump Signs NASA Transition Authorization Act to Send Humans to Mars

Mars Volcano, Dinosaurs Went Extinct at the Same Time

Japan Launches Info-Gathering Satellite to Spy on North Korea [Watch Video Stream]
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Venom of Deadliest Spider in Australia Could Prevent Brain Damage Caused by Stroke

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?

US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
tech

Success! Dutch Solar Bike Path 'SolaRoad' to Expand Operations Until 2018

UK Announces Ban on Electronic Devices on Middle Eastern Flights After Al-Qaeda Threat

MIT Engineers Create 'Tree-on-a-chip' to Mimic Pumping Mechanism of Plants

Future of Data Storage: DNA Can Store Earth's Data in Just One Room, Experts Explain

New i.Con 'Smart' Condom Keeps Track of Sex Performance, Heralds Arrival of 'Smart' Sex Tech?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Full Moon Over the U.S. Capitol
News

Stargazing 2017: 'Pink Full Moon' to Appear This April -- Here's What You Need to Know
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
News

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
Skull
News

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago
Iceland
News

EXPLAINED: Strange Symmetrical Zigzag Patterns Appear in Iceland

Most Popular

  1. 1 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  2. 2 Former Astronauts Testify To Senate Committe On Space Exploration Goals Second Man on the Moon Buzz Aldrin Stars in a Virtual Reality Film About Mars
  3. 3 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
  4. 4 Cheerios Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
  5. 5 crocodile Dead Body of 8-Year-Old Boy Retrieved From Crocodile's Belly [Warning: Graphic Content]
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics