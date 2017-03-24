naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change global warming Elon Musk

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 24, 2017 04:11 AM EDT
Diamond
The largest diamond (968.9 carats) in the area was found in 1972 and sold for $2.5 million. Despite the rarity, Momoh surrendered the diamond to President Ernest Bai Koroma as a form of appreciation for all the development projects being implemented by the government in their area.
(Photo : Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A fortunate pastor unearthed one of the largest uncut diamonds found in Sierra Leone.

Pastor Emmanuel Momoh, an independent miner, found the 706-carat alluvial diamond in a mining sector at eastern Kono. According to Forbes, the giant diamond is the second largest ever discovered in Sierra Leone.

The largest diamond (968.9 carats) in the area was found in 1972 and sold for $2.5 million. Meanwhile, it could rank between 10th and 15th largest diamond ever recorded.

Being an independent miner (artisanal miner, as they are sometimes called), such discovery is rare. Given that these kinds of miner only uses their bare hands and basic tools when digging for stones.

Read Also: Extremely Rare Violet Diamond Unearthed; Could Sell for $4 Million and Above

Despite the rarity, Momoh surrendered the diamond to President Ernest Bai Koroma, Associated Press reported. Momoh told the news agency that he gave it as a form of appreciation for all the development projects being implemented by the government in their area.

"I believe the government can do more, especially at a time when the country is undergoing some economic challenges," he said.

IFL Science noted that Sierra Leone is infamous for being one of the seven African countries whose "blood" diamonds prompted a decade-long civil war.

Blood diamonds are diamonds used by rebels to fund wars against the governments. Reports from Reuters said Koroma thanked Momoh for not smuggling the precious diamond out of Sierra Leone.

"He [Koroma] underscored the importance of selling such a diamond here as it will clearly give the owners what is due them and benefit the country as a whole," the statement said.

The 706-carat diamond, which is yet to be valued, will be sold to the highest bidder, and the money will reportedly be used to fund more government projects. It is likely to be sold outside the country because in 2003, the United Nations lifted their ban on the region's diamond exports.

Read Also: Rare Ice that Sparkles Like Diamonds Found in Japan

TagsErnest Bai Koroma, Sierra Leone giant diamond, Sierra Leone, pastor discovers giant diamond, Emmanuel Momoh, Sierra Leone pastor diamon, giant diamond

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

LOOK: NASA Spots Giant Ice Diamond in the Caspian Sea

Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing

Rare Ice that Sparkles Like Diamonds Found in Japan

The World's Smallest Diamonds are Used to Make Wires Just Three Atoms Wide

World's Smallest Radio Constructed With Pink Diamonds

Join the Conversation

Goat

Goat Yoga: New Fitness Craze Hits People, Animals Around the World
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Now One Month Past Due, Pygmy Goat Beats Her in Labor Race
Exxon Valdez Oil Disaster 15 Years Later
Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says
bumblebee
Conservation Win: Rusty Patched Bumblebees Now Officially Listed as Endangered
biosecurity dog
'We Had No Choice': Runaway Bomb Sniffing Dog Shot Dead in Auckland Airport
YSea turtle
Goodbye, Banks: Endangered Sea Turtle Who Swallowed Nearly 1,000 Coins in Thailand Dies
The Husky Dog Club Prepares For The Aviemore Annual Sled Rally
Even Dogs Have Gotten Into the Plastic Surgery Craze With Botox, Nose Jobs and More
crocodile
Dead Body of 8-Year-Old Boy Retrieved From Crocodile's Belly [Warning: Graphic Content]
Kea Parrot
Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
space

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity

Confirmed! Trump Signs NASA Transition Authorization Act to Send Humans to Mars

Mars Volcano, Dinosaurs Went Extinct at the Same Time

Japan Launches Info-Gathering Satellite to Spy on North Korea [Watch Video Stream]
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Venom of Deadliest Spider in Australia Could Prevent Brain Damage Caused by Stroke

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?

US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
tech

UK Announces Ban on Electronic Devices on Middle Eastern Flights After Al-Qaeda Threat

MIT Engineers Create 'Tree-on-a-chip' to Mimic Pumping Mechanism of Plants

Future of Data Storage: DNA Can Store Earth's Data in Just One Room, Experts Explain

New i.Con 'Smart' Condom Keeps Track of Sex Performance, Heralds Arrival of 'Smart' Sex Tech?

EV Utopia: Norway Pushes for ZERO Petrol and Diesel Cars by 2025 With New Tax System
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Full Moon Over the U.S. Capitol
News

Stargazing 2017: 'Pink Full Moon' to Appear This April -- Here's What You Need to Know
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
News

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
Skull
News

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago
Iceland
News

EXPLAINED: Strange Symmetrical Zigzag Patterns Appear in Iceland

Most Popular

  1. 1 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  2. 2 Former Astronauts Testify To Senate Committe On Space Exploration Goals Second Man on the Moon Buzz Aldrin Stars in a Virtual Reality Film About Mars
  3. 3 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
  4. 4 Cheerios Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
  5. 5 crocodile Dead Body of 8-Year-Old Boy Retrieved From Crocodile's Belly [Warning: Graphic Content]
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics