naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars global warming Spacex climate change

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

By Naia Carlos
Mar 23, 2017 06:12 AM EDT
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - MARCH 21: (ISRAEL OUT) The tomb of Jesus Christ with the rotunda is seen in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on March 21, 2017 in Jerusalem, Israel. The tomb of Jesus Christ in the rotunda of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City was, on 26 February 2017, without its iron cage for the first time since it was placed around the stone tomb by the British in 1947 to keep the Edicule from falling apart. Greek archaeologists have been working since June 2016 to restore the tomb, believed to be the place where Jesus Christ was buried and then resurrected from after his crucification.
(Photo : Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)

The burial site of Jesus Christ's body, where he's believed to have been lain to rest and then resurrected after his crucifixion, is now open to the public at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. One of the holiest places in Christianity, the tomb was unveiled in a ceremony on Wednesday after nearly one year of restoration efforts that cost up to $4 million.

In an exclusive report from National Geographic, it was revealed that a team of scientists from the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) believes the shrine is still in danger of significant structural failure. The small structure called the Edicule ("little house" in Latin), which houses the remains of a cave believed to be the tomb of Christ, reportedly sits on unstable foundation.

The history of this holy ground contributes significantly to its instability. Two thousand years ago, the site was a limestone quarry, then hosted tombs of Jewish upper class. Since then it has been the site of temples and shrines destroyed and rebuilt repeatedly over the centuries.

Read Also: Here's What Experts Discovered After Opening Jesus Christ's Burial Tomb 

During a recent survey, modern technology revealed that parts of the Edicule sit on the debris of previous structures and the rest are on the edge of sloped and quarried bedrock. The mortar of the foundation has deteriorated from moisture and age. Tunnels and trenches snake directly beneath the Edicule, while pillars holding up the shrine stand on unconsolidated rubble.

NTUA warns that the dangers of the area should not be taken lightly. Additional work is necessary to make the Edicule and its surrounding church safer for public viewing.

"When it fails, the failure will not be a slow process, but catastrophic," Antonia Moropoulou, NTUA's chief scientific supervisor, told National Geographic.

Efforts for additional renovation are being led by NTUA, who are proposing a 10-month, six-million-euro project to fix the structural concerns over the holy site. The work will be done with minimal interruption to tourists visiting the Edicule.

According to a report from The Guardian, six separate denominations currently share custodianship of the church: Latin (Roman Catholic), Greek Orthodox, Armenian Apostolic, Syrian Orthodox, Ethiopian Orthodox and Copts. Part of the challenge of restoring the sacred shrine was disputes among the different groups.

Read Also: Archaeologists Uncover First Church Built In the Tropics and History Of Atlantic Slave Trade

TagsChurch of the Holy Sepulchre, Jesus Christ, christianity, National Technical University of Athens, NTUA, Antonia Moropoulou, Edicule, Christ Tomb

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Goat Yoga: New Fitness Craze Hits People, Animals Around the World

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

'We Had No Choice': Runaway Bomb Sniffing Dog Shot Dead in Auckland Airport

Toxic Invader Alert! Cane Toad Spreads Fear of New Disease in Australia

Join the Conversation

Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts

Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Now One Month Past Due, Pygmy Goat Beats Her in Labor Race
Sea turtle
Goodbye, Banks: Endangered Sea Turtle Who Swallowed Nearly 1,000 Coins in Thailand Dies
Cane Toad
Toxic Invader Alert! Cane Toad Spreads Fear of New Disease in Australia
biosecurity dog
'We Had No Choice': Runaway Bomb Sniffing Dog Shot Dead in Auckland Airport
bumblebee
Conservation Win: Rusty Patched Bumblebees Now Officially Listed as Endangered
The Husky Dog Club Prepares For The Aviemore Annual Sled Rally
Even Dogs Have Gotten Into the Plastic Surgery Craze With Botox, Nose Jobs and More
crocodile
Dead Body of 8-Year-Old Boy Retrieved From Crocodile's Belly [Warning: Graphic Content]
Kea Parrot
Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
Visitors Enjoy The Wildlife At The Farne Islands
Myth Debunked: Peeing on Jellyfish Stings Is Actually Bad for You
space

Confirmed! Trump Signs NASA Transition Authorization Act to Send Humans to Mars

Mars Volcano, Dinosaurs Went Extinct at the Same Time

Japan Launches Info-Gathering Satellite to Spy on North Korea [Watch Video Stream]

Second Man on the Moon Buzz Aldrin Stars in a Virtual Reality Film About Mars

Astronaut Stephen Hawking? Physicist Will Travel to Space Aboard Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic
science

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Venom of Deadliest Spider in Australia Could Prevent Brain Damage Caused by Stroke

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?

US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years

San Joaqin Kit Fox Population Threatened by Skin Disease Cause by Mites
tech

MIT Engineers Create 'Tree-on-a-chip' to Mimic Pumping Mechanism of Plants

Future of Data Storage: DNA Can Store Earth's Data in Just One Room, Experts Explain

New i.Con 'Smart' Condom Keeps Track of Sex Performance, Heralds Arrival of 'Smart' Sex Tech?

EV Utopia: Norway Pushes for ZERO Petrol and Diesel Cars by 2025 With New Tax System

Lockheed Martin Martian to Launch Mars Base Camp in 2028
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Full Moon Over the U.S. Capitol
News

Stargazing 2017: 'Pink Full Moon' to Appear This April -- Here's What You Need to Know
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
News

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
Skull
News

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago
Iceland
News

EXPLAINED: Strange Symmetrical Zigzag Patterns Appear in Iceland

Most Popular

  1. 1 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  2. 2 Former Astronauts Testify To Senate Committe On Space Exploration Goals Second Man on the Moon Buzz Aldrin Stars in a Virtual Reality Film About Mars
  3. 3 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
  4. 4 Cheerios Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
  5. 5 crocodile Dead Body of 8-Year-Old Boy Retrieved From Crocodile's Belly [Warning: Graphic Content]
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics