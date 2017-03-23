naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change global warming Spacex

Mathematical Formula Solves Age-Old Question: How Do Sperm Swim?

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 23, 2017 11:38 AM EDT
Speedy sperm tails boost nanobiotechnology
Using computer simulations, the researchers also revealed that in order to propel itself forward towards the egg to be fertilized, the sperm needs to make "multiple contradictory movements,:"such as moving backwards.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Have you ever wondered how tiny sperm manage to swim to get to the fallopian tubes?

According to BBC, during the process of conception, more than 50 million sperm attempt to fertilize an egg. At least 10 of them reach the finish line, but only one will be successful. So how do a sperm get to the winning badge?

A study, published in the journal Physical Review Letters, says it's all about the rhythmic movement of a sperm's head and tail, which could be explained by a mathematical formula.

Researchers from the University of York, Birmingham, Oxford and Kyoto University measured the beat of individual sperm.

According to Science Alert, the measurements of the beat of the flagella were entered in a computer and waveforms were generated. The team then converted the waveforms to a mathematical formula, which made it possible to recreate the beats.

The mathematical formula allowed them to further understand the fluid flow patterns that result to the movements they have observed.

They have found out that their beat or rhythm when swimming determines how fast and accurate they will hit the "holy grail" Depending on its rhythm, the cell can push itself in several different directions, Huffington Post notes.

Using computer simulations, the researchers also revealed that in order to propel itself forward towards the egg to be fertilized, the sperm needs to make "multiple contradictory movements," such as moving backwards.

Dr. Hermes Gadelha explains in a statement that even though the jerking movement of the sperm may have random effects on the fluid around it, it's actually the opposite. In fact, these movements result to a well-defined pattern in the fluid that helps in navigation.

"This suggests that to achieve locomotion sperm stirs the fluid around in a very coordinated way, not too dissimilar to the way in which magnetic fields are formed around magnets," Gadelha explained. "So although the fluid drag makes it very difficult for the sperm to make forward motion, it does coordinate with its rhythmic movements to ensure that only a few selected ones achieve forward propulsion."

The study will not only reveal how large numbers of sperm interact, but most especially will help in developing treatments for male infertility.

 

 

TagsConception, sperm cell, flagella, Reproduction, how do sperm swim, sperm, sperm swim

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

Google Street View Cars Used to Detect Urban Methane Leaks, Help Fight Climate Change

This Is How the Brain Rewires Itself to Boost Other Senses in Blind People

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity

Join the Conversation

Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts

Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Now One Month Past Due, Pygmy Goat Beats Her in Labor Race
Sea turtle
Goodbye, Banks: Endangered Sea Turtle Who Swallowed Nearly 1,000 Coins in Thailand Dies
Cane Toad
Toxic Invader Alert! Cane Toad Spreads Fear of New Disease in Australia
biosecurity dog
'We Had No Choice': Runaway Bomb Sniffing Dog Shot Dead in Auckland Airport
bumblebee
Conservation Win: Rusty Patched Bumblebees Now Officially Listed as Endangered
The Husky Dog Club Prepares For The Aviemore Annual Sled Rally
Even Dogs Have Gotten Into the Plastic Surgery Craze With Botox, Nose Jobs and More
crocodile
Dead Body of 8-Year-Old Boy Retrieved From Crocodile's Belly [Warning: Graphic Content]
Kea Parrot
Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
Visitors Enjoy The Wildlife At The Farne Islands
Myth Debunked: Peeing on Jellyfish Stings Is Actually Bad for You
space

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity

Confirmed! Trump Signs NASA Transition Authorization Act to Send Humans to Mars

Mars Volcano, Dinosaurs Went Extinct at the Same Time

Japan Launches Info-Gathering Satellite to Spy on North Korea [Watch Video Stream]
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Venom of Deadliest Spider in Australia Could Prevent Brain Damage Caused by Stroke

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?
tech

Researchers Create Water-Jet 'Rewritable' Paper That Can Be Reused More Than 80 Times

MIT Engineers Create 'Tree-on-a-chip' to Mimic Pumping Mechanism of Plants

Future of Data Storage: DNA Can Store Earth's Data in Just One Room, Experts Explain

New i.Con 'Smart' Condom Keeps Track of Sex Performance, Heralds Arrival of 'Smart' Sex Tech?

EV Utopia: Norway Pushes for ZERO Petrol and Diesel Cars by 2025 With New Tax System
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Full Moon Over the U.S. Capitol
News

Stargazing 2017: 'Pink Full Moon' to Appear This April -- Here's What You Need to Know
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
News

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
Skull
News

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago
Iceland
News

EXPLAINED: Strange Symmetrical Zigzag Patterns Appear in Iceland

Most Popular

  1. 1 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  2. 2 Former Astronauts Testify To Senate Committe On Space Exploration Goals Second Man on the Moon Buzz Aldrin Stars in a Virtual Reality Film About Mars
  3. 3 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
  4. 4 Cheerios Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
  5. 5 crocodile Dead Body of 8-Year-Old Boy Retrieved From Crocodile's Belly [Warning: Graphic Content]
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics